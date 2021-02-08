The crisis caused by a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital is over, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei that the final polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on the hospital’s employees and contract workers had been completed.
A final testing project was launched 14 days after the last confirmed case linked to the hospital cluster had visited the hospital, he said, adding that 2,135 employees received PCR tests from Wednesday to Friday, all of which were negative.
By 12am yesterday, a special electronic flag on the National Health Insurance (NHI) cards of the hospital’s employees and patients who were ordered to undergo self-health management had been removed, Chen said.
The center had on Jan. 24 ordered that all people who were hospitalized at Taoyuan General Hospital between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and any accompanying family members, be placed under home isolation immediately.
It also announced that a special virtual flag would be placed on the NHI cards of all hospital employees and people who had sought treatment at its outpatient departments or emergency room after Jan. 6, so that healthcare facilities would be more cautious if they sought medical attention.
Chen yesterday said that the center’s command post at the hospital had completed its task and the crisis had ended, so the task of returning to normal operations would be handled by the hospital’s administration.
“Taoyuan is not an epidemic area,” Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said at the CECC’s news conference, adding that a safety net had been set up and the virus did not result in any confirmed cases with an unknown infection source, “so visiting Taoyuan is as safe as visiting any other place in Taiwan.”
At the news conference, Taoyuan General Hospital superintendent Hsu Yung-nien (徐永年) bowed and said that he represented the hospital in apologizing for the cluster infection that led to 20 confirmed cases, more than 4,000 people placed under isolation and panic among the general public.
However, the hospital has felt support and love from the public, as well as the support of top officials in the central and local governments, including Cheng, who called him every evening since the outbreak began to ask what the hospital needed, Hsu said.
He also thanked the hospital’s employees for bravely remaining at their posts and taking care of patients through the crisis.
Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), head of the CECC’s command post at the hospital, said that the center did not want to place the hospital on lockdown, so low-risk patients were sent out of the hospital, high-risk healthcare professionals were put in isolation, and patients and their family members who were possible risks were later put in home isolation.
Meanwhile, the center reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, an Indonesian student in his 20s; a Taiwanese in his 30s who worked in Ghana and transited in Dubai; and an American in his 40s.
They all reported that they had or were experiencing symptoms upon arrival, so they were tested at the airport and stayed at a centralized quarantine facility while awaiting the test results, Chen said.
Coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the front line of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning late last month, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Matsu Islands. A few kilometers away, the Chinese coast was faintly visible from Lin’s boat. He was on the lookout for Chinese sand-dredging ships encroaching on waters controlled by Taiwan. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say, is to pressure Taiwan by tying down its naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of
‘INTERDEPENDENCE’: A meeting of Taiwanese and US officials focused on how to bolster the nations’ supply chains, a Taiwanese official said US semiconductor industry leaders yesterday called for Taiwan and the US to sign a free-trade agreement and for Taiwan to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. More than 100 Taiwanese and US semiconductor industry leaders and government officials joined a virtual meeting, which included “prominent” officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration, the ministry said. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters in Taipei yesterday that she would not name the US officials out of a “longstanding mutual understanding.” “Today’s meeting was mainly between industry leaders in the Taiwanese and
MYSTERY: The man had contracted the virus while working in Japan, then tested negative seven times before the latest test, which returned positive yesterday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese man who had contracted the virus in Japan and tested negative several times before returning to Taiwan, before testing positive again. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, case No. 913, went to Japan for work in January last year. The man, in his 30s, was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at his workplace, so he was tested on Dec. 25 last year and was isolated in hospital when the result returned positive, Chen said. After he
SAFETY CAP: Visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday, the CECC said Crowd control measures and warning mechanisms are to be implemented at national scenic areas and amusement parks during the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure public safety, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also reported two imported cases of COVID-19. From Wednesday next week to Feb. 16, visitor numbers would be restricted at 13 national scenic areas and 25 amusement parks across the nation, Tourism Bureau official Chuang Ching-cheng (莊靜真) said. A warning mechanism would inform people that a scenic area or theme park is nearing its peak visitor capacity and advise people to visit other places to