US urges China to cease pressure on Taiwan: AIT

TWO-WAY STREET: The US called for meaningful cross-strait dialogue, while affirming its support for Taiwan and hopes for strengthening relations

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Washington urges Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the nation’s elected representatives, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.

AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour issued the statement in response to media queries about US President Joe Biden’s policy toward Taiwan.

“For four decades, the US’ ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques and the ‘six assurances’ provided to Taipei,” Mansour said.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price dons his face mask after his first daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“Trade with Taiwan advances US interests and helps create economic opportunity in the United States. We will continue to strengthen our economic ties with Taiwan,” she said.

“President Biden is committed to Taiwan’s security, and while in the [US] Senate, he voted in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act,” she added.

“The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” she said.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” she said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) welcomed the Biden administration’s support for Taiwan, its attention to Taiwan’s defense and security, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Asked about several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members’ criticism of Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for not protesting the US’ use of the phrase “Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives” to refer to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and government officials, which they said diminishes their position, Ou said the ministry has no comments about some local politicians’ interpretations of Washington’s attitude toward Taiwan.

The AIT’s statement followed a similar statement by US Department of State spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday urging Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan.

Price made the comments after Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), a politburo member and head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, urged Washington to honor its commitment under the three communiques; abide by Beijing’s “one China” principle, and respect China’s position and concerns on the “Taiwan question.”

The AIT also refused to comment on media personality Jaw Shaw-kong’s (趙少康) claim yesterday that AIT officials had occasionally met with him to discuss political issues and that it is worried about Taiwan lacking a powerful opposition party to curb the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Additional reporting by CNA