Washington urges Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the nation’s elected representatives, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.
AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour issued the statement in response to media queries about US President Joe Biden’s policy toward Taiwan.
“For four decades, the US’ ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques and the ‘six assurances’ provided to Taipei,” Mansour said.
Photo: AFP
“Trade with Taiwan advances US interests and helps create economic opportunity in the United States. We will continue to strengthen our economic ties with Taiwan,” she said.
“President Biden is committed to Taiwan’s security, and while in the [US] Senate, he voted in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act,” she added.
“The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” she said.
“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” she said.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) welcomed the Biden administration’s support for Taiwan, its attention to Taiwan’s defense and security, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Asked about several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members’ criticism of Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for not protesting the US’ use of the phrase “Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives” to refer to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and government officials, which they said diminishes their position, Ou said the ministry has no comments about some local politicians’ interpretations of Washington’s attitude toward Taiwan.
The AIT’s statement followed a similar statement by US Department of State spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday urging Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan.
Price made the comments after Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), a politburo member and head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, urged Washington to honor its commitment under the three communiques; abide by Beijing’s “one China” principle, and respect China’s position and concerns on the “Taiwan question.”
The AIT also refused to comment on media personality Jaw Shaw-kong’s (趙少康) claim yesterday that AIT officials had occasionally met with him to discuss political issues and that it is worried about Taiwan lacking a powerful opposition party to curb the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.
Additional reporting by CNA
CLUSTER INFECTION: Taoyuan General Hospital is to make funeral arrangements for the deceased woman, as her entire family has been placed under isolation Taiwan yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death in eight months after a woman in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions passed away late on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 post-mortem. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four domestic COVID-19 cases, including the deceased woman (case No. 907), linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, as well as six imported cases. The cluster has so far expanded to 19 people since a doctor (case No. 838) at the hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Jan. 12. He had been treating a patient who had returned from
‘CHORUS OF VOICES’: The US national security adviser proposed four measures to contend with the challenges posed by China, one of which is to refurbish democracy The US must be prepared to “impose costs” on China for its bellicosity and threats toward Taiwan, as well its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan made the comments during an online discussion with Robert O’Brien, his predecessor from the administration of former US president Donald Trump, on the transition of power and US foreign policy. The discussion was hosted by the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace. O’Brien named China as the top foreign policy challenge being handed over to US President Joe Biden, citing its increasingly “assertive” approach
NO PAUSE: The US has suspended pending arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but Taiwan has not received any such notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said There has been no indication that the US is to pause or alter arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, after Washington placed a hold on weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is keeping an eye on reports regarding suspension of arms sales to certain countries, but has yet to see Taiwan come up, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a news briefing in Taipei. Ou said that communication between Taiwan and the US has been smooth, adding that Taipei has not received notice from Washington about a change
MYSTERY: The man had contracted the virus while working in Japan, then tested negative seven times before the latest test, which returned positive yesterday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese man who had contracted the virus in Japan and tested negative several times before returning to Taiwan, before testing positive again. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man, case No. 913, went to Japan for work in January last year. The man, in his 30s, was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at his workplace, so he was tested on Dec. 25 last year and was isolated in hospital when the result returned positive, Chen said. After he