The UK yesterday vowed to stand by Hong Kongers against a Chinese crackdown as it prepared to launch a new visa scheme, while Beijing later said that it would no longer recognize British National (Overseas), or BN(O), passports.
Holders of the passports — a legacy of UK rule over Hong Kong up to 1997 — would from tomorrow be eligible to apply to live and work in the UK for up to five years, and eventually seek citizenship.
Before the change, passport holders have had only limited rights to visit the UK for up to six months, and not to work or settle.
Photo: AP
The UK said that it is acting in response to the National Security Law that Beijing last year imposed on Hong Kong, which has devastated the territory’s democracy movement and shredded freedoms meant to last for 50 years under the 1997 handover accord.
“I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “In doing so we have honored our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy — values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear.”
Any Hong Kong resident born before 1997 is eligible for BN(O) status. The new visa path opens up entry to the UK to an estimated 2.9 million adults in Hong Kong and 2.3 million of their dependants.
In practice, London projects that up to 322,400 of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people would take up the visa over five years.
“We have been clear we won’t look the other way when it comes to Hong Kong. We will live up to our historic responsibility to its people,” British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said. “China’s imposition of the National Security Law in Hong Kong constitutes a clear and serious breach of the [pre-handover] Sino-British Joint Declaration contrary to international law.”
In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that “the British side’s attempt to turn a large number of Hong Kong people into second-class British citizens has completely changed the nature of the two sides’ original understanding of BN(O).”
“This move seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, grossly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and seriously violates international law and the basic norms of international relations,” he told reporters at a daily briefing. “China will no longer recognize the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and proof of identity starting from Jan. 31st, and reserves the right to take further measures.”
