US aid sought after the death of Huang Fang-yen

SUICIDE SUSPECTED: Prosecutors in Taipei said that once the death of the physician has been officially confirmed, the charges he faced dating to 2009 would be dropped

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





The Ministry of Justice yesterday said that it would ask the US for mutual legal assistance following the death of fugitive doctor Huang Fang-yen (黃芳彥) in California.

A former family doctor to Wu Shu-jen (吳淑珍), former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) wife, and former Shin Kong Memorial Wu Ho-Su Hospital deputy superintendent, Huang, 73, was found dead inside a car with a head wound, apparently from a gunshot.

A handgun, sleeping pills and signs of alcohol consumption showed that Huang likely committed suicide, police in Orange County, California, said in a preliminary report, adding that he probably died on Tuesday, US time.

Huang Chung-yen shows a photo of his brother, former Shin Kong Memorial Wu Ho-Su Hospital deputy superintendent Huang Fang-yen, in Taichung on Thursday. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

Huang was sought by authorities in Taiwan over an investigation into corruption involving Wu.

Huang allegedly helped her transfer NT$280 million (US$9.85 million) into overseas bank accounts.

After he was listed as a witness in 2008, Huang traveled to the US and has not returned to Taiwan since.

He was accused of helping Wu hide 75 jewelry items with an estimated combined value of NT$100 million from investigators.

Wu in 2009 was found guilty of money laundering, prompting the now-disbanded Special Investigation Division to list Huang as a potential defendant after he failed to respond to subpoenas.

Later that year, authorities placed him on the wanted list, a status that lasts until Jan. 22, 2034.

Prosecutors yesterday said that once his death has been confirmed, Huang’s case would be dropped.

Huang’s younger brother, Huang Chung-yen (黃重彥), a doctor in Taichung, confirmed the news of the death to reporters on Thursday.

His brother did not leave a will, he said.

“We spoke by telephone a few times recently and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic situation and its handling in Taiwan,” Huang Chung-yen said. “He played important roles in combating the SARS outbreak in 2003 and had concerns about Taiwan amid the current pandemic.”

The final call was on Sunday, when he expressed concern about Taiwan’s recent infections, Huang Chung-yen said, adding: “He said our nation is facing a medical crisis, but he has been marginalized.”

“I believe he was sad about his circumstances,” Huang Chung-yen said.

Huang Chung-yen said that he could not fathom why his brother would commit suicide.

Chen posted a message praising Huang Fang-yen, calling him “one of the unsung heroes when Taiwan fought to contain the SARS outbreak in 2003.”

“He called on Jan. 16 to express his condolences on the death of my mother, so it was quite a surprise to learn about his death 12 days later,” Chen wrote.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus convener Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said “everyone who knew Huang Fang-yen was shocked to hear the news of his death.”

“He was a reserved, polite man, with a low-key manner,” Ker said.

Huang Fang-yen was investigated over the special presidential fund, which should have been dropped a long time ago, Ker said, adding that the DPP has introduced a draft on the matter and hopes to deliberate on it in the next legislative session.

Additional reporting by CNA