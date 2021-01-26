Central and local government agencies have been ordered to list all of the China-made information security products they are using by the end of this month and replace them by the end of this year as part of the government’s efforts to prevent the leaking of sensitive government information, Executive Yuan officials said yesterday.
Agencies would also be banned from using surveillance systems and projectors made in China, they said.
The officials told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) that local government agencies that fail to abide by the administrative order must give a clear explanation.
Agencies using Chinese information security products that have passed retirement age should declare them unserviceable, stop using them immediately and report to the Executive Yuan how they would handle the products, the officials said.
However, a comprehensive survey is needed to identify the agencies that are using computers and information security products manufactured in China that have yet to reach retirement age, they added.
On Dec. 18 last year, the Executive Yuan sent an official document to government agencies nationwide on the principles of handling information and communication security products.
The agencies are also banned from using Chinese products or installing them on computers that would not be used to handle government business.
Government employees are not allowed to use their personal communication devices to handle official business, nor are they allowed to connect their own devices to the government database.
All government agencies have been asked to make a list of Chinese information and communication products that are still in use or have been purchased.
The Executive Yuan has yet to decide if public school teachers would be banned from using China-made smartphones or connecting their smartphones to government systems, as some teachers have expressed reservations about the policy.
