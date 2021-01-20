The Bangkok Criminal Court yesterday sentenced a former civil servant to a record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the nation’s strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy, lawyers said.
The court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of breaching the nation’s lese majeste law for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy, the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.
The court initially announced her sentence as 87 years, but reduced it by half because she pleaded guilty to the offenses, the group said.
The sentence, which came amid an ongoing protest movement that has seen unprecedented public criticism of the monarchy, was swiftly condemned by rights groups.
“Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch.
Breaking Thailand’s lese majeste law — known widely as Article 112 — is punishable by three to 15 years in prison per count.
The law is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook, but also because anyone can lodge a complaint that can tie up the person accused in legal proceedings for years.
The verdict comes as Thailand ramps up its use of the controversial legislation against democracy advocates, whose demands include reforms to the ultra-powerful monarchy.
Authorities at first let much of the commentary and criticism go without charge, but since November last year have arrested about 50 people and charged them with lese majeste.
Sunai said yesterday’s sentence was meant to send a message.
“It can be seen that Thai authorities are using lese majeste prosecution as their last resort measure in response to the youth-led democracy uprising that seeks to curb the king’s powers and keep him within the bound of constitutional rule,” he said.
“Thailand’s political tensions will now go from bad to worse,” he said.
Additional reporting by AFP
