Speaking about former US official Kurt Campbell, who has been tapped by US president-elect Joe Biden to join his Cabinet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed confidence in his knowledge of cross-strait affairs.
Campbell, who is chairman of Washington-based advisory firm Asia Group, served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2009 to 2013 under then-US president Barack Obama.
The Asia Group on Wednesday confirmed that Campbell is to join the Biden administration as the deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council.
Photo: AFP
Naming the veteran foreign policy expert for the newly created role of “Asia tsar” is a move designed to reflect the growing importance of US-China relations, the Financial Times reported.
Expressing her congratulations to Campbell, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) wrote on Twitter that he “is well known and highly respected around Asia.”
“He has strategic vision as well as practical experience. I look forward to working with him in the future,” she added.
Campbell has been friendly to Taiwan and kept abreast of the latest developments across the Taiwan Strait, as well as Taiwan-US relations, Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said yesterday in response to media queries.
Campbell last month gave a virtual speech at the Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue, hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also participated.
US Democrats and Republicans alike understand the challenges presented by Beijing’s military and economic aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the strategic interest of maintaining a strong relationship with Taiwan, Campbell said at the time.
Taipei and Beijing should resume some dialogue to ease cross-strait tensions, he said.
However, the initiative appeared to be in Beijing’s hands, Campbell added.
With his insightful analyses, Campbell and his new post are believed to be positive developments for the future of Taiwan-US relations and the region, Hsu said.
Regarding US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s comments about unresolved trade disputes, including a trade deficit, with Taiwan, Hsu said that it is never too soon to seek solutions to issues in Taiwan-US relations.
