The US Department of State on Tuesday announced that a department official would join a political and military dialogue with Taiwan today.
Taipei did not provide details about the dialogue except to say that both sides maintain close cooperation.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper is to deliver opening remarks at the virtual dialogue at 7:30am Taipei time, a schedule on the department’s Web site showed.
Photo: CNA
Cooper, who assumed his post in May 2019, in August posted on Twitter a photograph showing a meeting with then-representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰).
The meeting was to “recommit to an #US and #Taiwan Political-Military Dialogue to promote peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and region,” he wrote on Twitter.
While the department’s schedule did not reveal the agenda of the meeting, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported that regional issues, bilateral cooperation in military affairs and arms sales would be the focal points.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense would take part in the meeting, CNA reported.
Asked about the level of its representation, the defense ministry yesterday only said that the matter should be commented on by the foreign ministry.
Taiwan and the US maintain diverse communications channels that cover different levels and issues of common interest, to continue deepening bilateral cooperation in political, economic and security matters, foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
Considering mutual trust and understanding, the foreign ministry would not provide more details about the dialogue, Ou said.
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
Ahead of an expected wave of people returning from abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Taipei City Government yesterday said that from Monday next week to Jan. 28, only Taipei residents would be allowed to stay at the city’s quarantine hotels. The measure, which took effect yesterday, was adopted in response to widely reported room shortages, the Taipei Department of Information said in a statement. Residents of jurisdictions other than Taipei and foreigners who have made their reservations on or before Monday are not subject to those limits, it added. Taipei has 95 quarantine hotels with a combined capacity of 6,475
QUARANTINED: Three of the six patients had low cycle thresholds, suggesting recent infections, even though they had provided negative PCR tests, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six imported cases of COVID-19 — from Indonesia, the Philippines, the UK and the US — three of whom showed symptoms in Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said one of the cases is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he reported having mild nose congestion that started on Monday, so he was tested for COVID-19 while staying at a centralized quarantine facility and his result came back positive yesterday, Chuang said. Two British colleagues
COGNITIVE WARFARE: Beijing would continue its disinformation campaign in an attempt to influence or change Taiwanese thought and behavior, a think tank said Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments. China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense- affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments. Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop