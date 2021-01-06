Beijing will persist in its disinformation campaign against Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in its latest report on Chinese political and military developments.
China’s Internet and social media-focused strategy is based on Russia’s cognitive warfare, which seeks to shape the target audience’s perception of reality via rumors, propaganda, agents of influence and other “active measures,” the Ministry of National Defense-
affiliated institute said in its 200-page report, titled 2020 Annual Assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s Political and Military Developments.
Photo: Aaron Tu, Taipei Times
Building on cognitive warfare, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively manipulates virtual and real spaces to develop a “united front” strategy, the report says.
Chinese academics have added “brain dominance” to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s traditional “three warfares” strategy: public opinion warfare, psychological warfare and legal warfare, it says.
“The core of [brain dominance] is to achieve superiority in cognitive speed and quality, with the ultimate aim of influencing or changing the targeted audience’s thoughts and behavior,” it says.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing suffered a setback in its bid to set the narrative about China, but Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) speech before the Politburo in July — in which he quoted Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) writings from On Protracted War (論持久戰) — suggests that the CCP would not relent, the report says.
Additionally, China has employed fabricated news to increase the intimidation effect of its military planes’ and warships’ movements around Taiwan over the past year, it says.
The aggressive disinformation campaign against Taiwan could be seen as an escalation following Beijing’s failure to influence the nation’s presidential election in 2016, it says.
“As these cognitive warfare operations were based on falsehoods, they were quickly repudiated and usually had the opposite of the intended effect,” the report says.
The backlash in Taiwan against this disinformation campaign has sparked doubts about its effectiveness and given rise to questions about whether China’s warfare is ultimately directed at itself, it says.
“The author believes that the intended target for China’s 2020 external perception warfare, which superficially is about changing perception abroad about China ... has eventually been transformed into a form of domestic perception warfare to ensure stability,” it says.
China used various media to push its perception warfare, including paid trolls and content farms to reach an audience willing to promote pro-Beijing propaganda, as well as employing hackers to launch cyberattacks, it says.
“China’s perception warfare is marked by efforts to control Chinese and foreign-language media outlets; infiltrate Chinese- and foreign-language social media platforms; produce Chinese stories to spread their influence; manufacture, insert or spread information to divide and to incite hatred; and manufacture incidents or gray zone conflicts to create or aggravate controversy,” the report says.
In particular, China is seeking to acquire partial or full ownership of foreign news media, monopolize advertising air time and paid content, and insert state-affiliated experts in independent news organizations, it said.
The Chinese-speaking press in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and the US are of special interest to Bejing, it says.
China News Service and CGTN are two state-owned media outlets that are playing an important role in flooding the overseas communities of Chinese-speakers with pro-Beijing propaganda, it says.
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Quarantine rules would also be changing after a Taiwanese teenager who returned from the UK was found to have the new variant of the virus Starting from tomorrow, all non-resident foreign nationals are temporarily banned from entering Taiwan for a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it confirmed Taiwan’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that border control and quarantine measures would be tightened to prevent the new, more contagious coronavirus variant, which was first reported in the UK and has since spread to other continents. “Starting from Jan. 1, all foreign nationals, except those holding an Alien Resident Certificate or under special conditions, will be
INTIMIDATION: The Chinese military flew about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, an occurrence that was not seen previously, a defense ministry spokesman said The number of Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last year was the highest since 1996, with the majority of them occurring in the zone’s southwest, a government-funded report has said. Chinese military aircraft entered the nation’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said in a report on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Last year also saw the highest number of long-distance training missions by the Chinese military around Taiwan, the institute said, citing just six and 20 missions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
QUARANTINED: Three of the six patients had low cycle thresholds, suggesting recent infections, even though they had provided negative PCR tests, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six imported cases of COVID-19 — from Indonesia, the Philippines, the UK and the US — three of whom showed symptoms in Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said one of the cases is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he reported having mild nose congestion that started on Monday, so he was tested for COVID-19 while staying at a centralized quarantine facility and his result came back positive yesterday, Chuang said. Two British colleagues
‘UNDERMINED RELATIONS‘: The president said that the nation is willing to facilitate talks under the principles of parity and dignity with China, as long as Beijing is sincere President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday in her New Year’s Day speech praised Taiwan’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic and made the case for the nation’s growing importance on the international stage. In her speech, delivered from the Presidential Office, Tsai said that for many around the world, last year was a year of disrupted routines, economic hardship and steadily rising deaths caused by COVID-19. Taiwan, by contrast, was fortunate to have responded early and was thus able to “defeat” the virus through a shared commitment to professionalism, mutual trust and social cohesion, she said. Taiwan has faced many challenges over the past