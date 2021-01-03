The National Immigration Agency yesterday began issuing Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) with a new number format adhering to the method used on Taiwanese identification cards.
In the redesign, the original two-letter-and-eight-digit format of the certificates has been changed to one letter and nine digits, as is used on Taiwanese ID cards, the National Development Council, which planned the policy, said in a statement.
The new format is intended to improve foreign residents’ ability to conduct daily transactions, such as shopping online, booking train tickets and completing online registration forms.
Foreign residents with ID cards using the old format often face issues carrying out such tasks because of complications caused by the numbering differences, the council said.
Some booking systems simply do not accept the ARC or APRC formatting, which means that foreigners would have to make reservations by telephone with customer service assistance or in person.
The change addresses concerns that have long been raised by foreign residents and the organizations that represent them, the council said.
Foreign residents with ARCs or APRCs in the old format are not required to immediately replace them with cards featuring the new format, the agency said.
It would update their cards to the new format the next time they apply for an extension or replacement, it added.
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Quarantine rules would also be changing after a Taiwanese teenager who returned from the UK was found to have the new variant of the virus Starting from tomorrow, all non-resident foreign nationals are temporarily banned from entering Taiwan for a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it confirmed Taiwan’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that border control and quarantine measures would be tightened to prevent the new, more contagious coronavirus variant, which was first reported in the UK and has since spread to other continents. “Starting from Jan. 1, all foreign nationals, except those holding an Alien Resident Certificate or under special conditions, will be
TAIPEI APPRECIATIVE: Both the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for its continued support, while in Beijing, there was teeth-gnashing The US$2.3 trillion government spending package that US President Donald Trump finally signed on Sunday evening incorporates the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020, as well as money to support activities under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework initiative launched in 2015. The government yesterday voiced gratitude for the passage of the act, with Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) saying that Taiwan would continue deepening its partnership with the US and be a force for good in the world. H.R. 133, or the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, covers the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 next year and covers a
NEW VIRUS STRAIN: Chunghwa Post Co said that from today it would no longer deliver or accept airmail or packages to and from the UK due to a lack of flights Maximum disease prevention measures were taken by ground staff as passengers arriving in Taiwan on a China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) flight from London were last night sent to three quarantine centers in the greater Taipei area, Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) said. Upon landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the 114 passengers on Flight CI-82 — 90 Taiwanese, one Chinese and 23 foreign nationals — were led to an airport lounge and greeted by ground staff wearing masks and protective suits, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Passengers with symptoms received a COVID-19 test on
A slew of new regulations and policies are to take effect next month. Immigration officers are on Friday to begin using new stamps at border checks of passports of people leaving and entering Taiwan. The Ministry of the Interior on Saturday said in a statement that the replacement of the current stamps, which have been in use for eight years, aims to prevent counterfeiting and highlight Taiwan’s image with a new design. The main changes to the new design are the removal of a plum blossom and the addition of the image of Taiwan proper, on which the letters “TWN” are