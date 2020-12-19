It was clear from the start that a cyberattack by suspected Russian hackers aimed at several US government agencies was going to be bad. One clue: US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien cut short a trip overseas to rush back to Washington to help manage the crisis.
On Thursday, the reality of just how sprawling — and potentially damaging — the breach might be came into sharper focus.
It started with a bulletin from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), warning that the hackers were sophisticated, patient and well-resourced, representing a “grave risk” to federal, state and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure and the private sector.
Bloomberg News reported that at least three state governments were hacked, which followed reports of other breaches: the city network in Austin, Texas, and the US nuclear weapons agency. Software giant Microsoft Corp also said its systems were exposed.
The US Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the country’s nuclear stockpile, said that the malware was isolated to business networks and did not affect national security functions.
Nonetheless, the effect of the revelations was confirmation that no single person or agency is certain of exactly what the hackers had infiltrated, let alone the full extent of what was taken.
US president-elect Joe Biden interrupted a series of high-profile appointment announcements to weigh in.
“I want to be clear: My administration will make cybersecurity a top priority at every level of government — and we will make dealing with this breach a top priority from the moment we take office,” Biden said.
So far, US President Donald Trump has not commented on the attack.
The hackers installed what is known as a backdoor in widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp, whose customers include myriad government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.
That malicious backdoor, which was installed by 18,000 SolarWinds customers, allowed the hackers access to their computer networks.
US authorities — and governments around the world — are only now beginning to uncover who was unlucky enough to receive the hackers’ full attention.
Microsoft said it detected the backdoor in SolarWinds’ software in its “environment” and had “isolated and removed” it.
The company said that none of its customer data nor its products were accessed or used to further attacks on others.
In a blog post, Microsoft said it had identified more than 40 customers that the hackers had “targeted more precisely and compromised,” including “security and other technology firms,” think tanks and government contractors, in addition to government agencies.
DEVELOPMENT: Taiwan has the determination and capability to build its own ships, the president said, adding that it could also export military components Taiwan might become a supplier of weapons to Western democracies, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, praising the nation’s improving weapons design ability as she launched an advanced, missile-laden warship and commissioned a new minelayer. Tsai has made boosting the defense of the nation a priority in the face of a growing military challenge from Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. While the nation’s air force has benefited from big-ticket imported items such as new and upgraded F-16s, the navy is Tsai’s next focus, with submarines in production and the first of a
‘GREATER EXPECTATIONS’: The New Power Party called the design ‘disappointing,’ while a nuclear energy advocate said it looked as if China’s ‘C’ was swallowing up the nation China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Monday unveiled a new Boeing 777 cargo jet that highlights Taiwan on its fuselage while minimizing the company’s logo. The airline, in which the government holds nearly a 45 percent stake, was asked by lawmakers on the legislature’s Transportation Committee to assess the possibility of redesigning the exterior signage of its aircraft after it was erroneously identified as a Chinese carrier when delivering government donations of masks to Europe earlier this year. A resolution passed by the committee in July said the airline should either remove or minimize “China” from the fuselage, and highlight
China appears to have used mobile phone networks in the Caribbean to surveil US mobile phone subscribers as part of its espionage campaign against Americans, according to a mobile network security expert who has analyzed sensitive signals data. The findings paint an alarming picture of how China has allegedly exploited decades-old vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications network to route “active” surveillance attacks through telecoms operators. The alleged attacks appear to be enabling China to target, track and intercept telephone communications of US phone subscribers, according to research and analysis by Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive. In some cases
BATTLE OVER? TSMC’s Morris Chang and UMC founder Robert Tsao shook hands at an event at the Hsinchu Science Park, indicating a thaw in the two men’s feud Customer demand would remain resilient through the first half of next year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) said yesterday, denying speculation that orders would be cut due to overbuilt inventory. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that US-China trade disputes and the COVID-19 pandemic have changed semiconductor supply chains and redefined overbooking, or double booking. Building higher inventory has “become a new norm for supply chains,” TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of an international forum celebrating 40th anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), when asked about growing concern among investors over inventory corrections. It would not be appropriate