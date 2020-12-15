Taiwan and the US have teamed up to take part in the Women’s Livelihood Bond 3 (WLB3) initiative — a collaboration that American Institute in Taiwan Director William Christensen yesterday touted as “a testament to the United States’ and Taiwan’s commitment to the shared value of promoting women’s development and prosperity.”
The partnership was announced at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Executive Yuan Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Secretary-General Timothy Hsiang (項恬毅) joining Christensen.
Created by the Singapore-based Impact Investment Exchange (IIX), the Women’s Livelihood Bond Series is a series of debt securities to empower women in Southeast Asia by creating sustainable livelihoods, officials said at the event.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
WLB3 — the third tranche in the US$150 million four-part initiative — would assist 175,000 to 185,000 female entrepreneurs and socioeconomically disadvantaged women in Indonesia, India, Cambodia and the Philippines by financing loans, marketing and production and living expenses, they said.
Taiwan is participating in the WLB3 as a responsible member of the international community, and to reinforce ties in the region and bolster the government’s New Southbound Policy, as well as strategic cooperation with the US in the Indo-Pacific region, Wu said.
“The US-Taiwan collaboration on the Women’s Livelihood Bond builds upon our existing cooperation on several successful platforms and initiatives, such as the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, the Women’s Economic Empowerment Summit, and our collaboration in APEC,” Christensen said.
“We often describe our relationship with Taiwan with the phrase: ‘Real friends, real progress — zhen pengyou, zhen jinzhan (真朋友，真進展). But this is not just about advancing US-Taiwan ties. It is about like-minded partners standing together to promote common values and shared interests,” he said.
“We are proud to stand with Taiwan and other like-minded partners to promote, support and foster women’s economic empowerment around the world,” he said.
The WLB series exemplifies the new international paradigm of seeing public-private collaboration as a more powerful form of aid to developing countries, Deng said.
WLB3 demonstrates the results of Taiwan-US Infrastructure Finance Framework and Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, he added.
Hsiang hailed WLB3 as a landmark case in the fund’s utilization of innovative financial instruments, adding that the initiative aims to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.
Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, WLB3 microfinancing would encourage female entrepreneurs to engage in domestic manufacturing that breaks the cycle of poverty and fosters economic resilience, he said.
As Taiwanese private investors have yet to take part in the WLB3, the ICDF is inviting them to consider purchasing WLB Series securities, he said.
The ICDF last month signed an agreement with IIX to contribute US$3 million to WLB3’s US$27.7 million debt securities, which closed on Thursday, officials said.
WLB1 raised US$8.5 million, while WLB2 raised US$12 million, they said, adding that the US International Development Finance Corp were among the investors, while Australia provided technical support.
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
US president-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate second-generation Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai (戴琪) as US trade representative, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. She would be the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the US’ top trade role. The 45-year-old is chief trade counsel to the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. She is to bring to the office extensive experience with Beijing, after overseeing the China enforcement office from 2011 to 2014 in the administration of then-US president Barack Obama. She represented the US in trade disputes with China at the WTO. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
ARBITRARY: A large number of detainees from Aksu Prefecture were arrested not because they were on a terror list, but were determined via a computer program Muslims in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, rights campaigners said yesterday, in a report detailing big data’s role in repression in the restive region. The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said leaked police data that listed more than 2,000 detainees from the Aksu Prefecture was further evidence of “how China’s brutal repression of Xinjiang’s Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology.” Beijing has come under intense international criticism over its policies in the resource-rich territory, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been