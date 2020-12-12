President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday lauded the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program as the Coast Guard Administration took delivery of a new missile corvette and a new patrol vessel at a ceremony in Kaohsiung.
Tsai said at the ceremony that the government would continue to enhance the nation’s shipbuilding capabilities as part of its efforts to bolster national defenses.
The addition of the new vessels showcases the nation’s determination to defend its territorial waters, she said, highlighting the increasing occurrence of Chinese dredgers trespassing into Taiwanese waters to extract sand from areas near the Matsu Islands.
Photo: Hung Chen-hung, Taipei Times
“Such acts will never be tolerated,” Tsai said, adding that the coast guard would not be lenient when it comes to protecting the nation’s territorial waters.
Built by Kaohsiung-based Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Corp (中信造船集團), the new vessels are the CG-601 Anping (安平) corvette and a fast patrol vessel.
The Anping is a modified version of the navy’s Tuo Jiang-class corvette, which is capable of traveling at more than 44 knots (81kph), the coast guard said.
Photo: CNA
As well as patrolling the nation’s territorial waters to intercept smugglers and chase away trespassing Chinese vessels, it is also able to conduct rescue missions, it said.
Besides being equipped with a water cannon that has a maximum range of 120m, the Anping is also armed with high-explosive rockets and a 20mm cannon, it added.
Coast Guard Administration Fleet Branch head Hsieh Ching-chin (謝慶欽) said that the vessel is also capable of carrying the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile system and the Hsiung Feng III medium-range supersonic missile, both developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.
The coast guard is coordinating with the navy on a plan to train personnel on the two missile systems, Hsieh said.
The armaments could be used in times of conflict, the coast guard said, adding that they would not be deployed during regular maritime patrols.
While in Kaohsiung, Tsai christened another corvette, the Chengkung (成功), before it began sea trials.
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night. Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties. The earthquake was the largest
ARBITRARY: A large number of detainees from Aksu Prefecture were arrested not because they were on a terror list, but were determined via a computer program Muslims in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, rights campaigners said yesterday, in a report detailing big data’s role in repression in the restive region. The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said leaked police data that listed more than 2,000 detainees from the Aksu Prefecture was further evidence of “how China’s brutal repression of Xinjiang’s Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology.” Beijing has come under intense international criticism over its policies in the resource-rich territory, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been