Homegrown boat, missile corvette join coast guard

NO LENIENCY: The coast guard’s new vessels show the nation’s determination in defending its territorial waters, including from sand dredging, President Tsai said

Staff Writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday lauded the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program as the Coast Guard Administration took delivery of a new missile corvette and a new patrol vessel at a ceremony in Kaohsiung.

Tsai said at the ceremony that the government would continue to enhance the nation’s shipbuilding capabilities as part of its efforts to bolster national defenses.

The addition of the new vessels showcases the nation’s determination to defend its territorial waters, she said, highlighting the increasing occurrence of Chinese dredgers trespassing into Taiwanese waters to extract sand from areas near the Matsu Islands.

President Tsai Ing-wen, fifth left, waving, inspects the coast guard’s Anping corvette at a ceremony in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Hung Chen-hung, Taipei Times

“Such acts will never be tolerated,” Tsai said, adding that the coast guard would not be lenient when it comes to protecting the nation’s territorial waters.

Built by Kaohsiung-based Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Corp (中信造船集團), the new vessels are the CG-601 Anping (安平) corvette and a fast patrol vessel.

The Anping is a modified version of the navy’s Tuo Jiang-class corvette, which is capable of traveling at more than 44 knots (81kph), the coast guard said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, front row, center, and other officials gather in front of the coast guard’s Anping corvette at a ceremony in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

As well as patrolling the nation’s territorial waters to intercept smugglers and chase away trespassing Chinese vessels, it is also able to conduct rescue missions, it said.

Besides being equipped with a water cannon that has a maximum range of 120m, the Anping is also armed with high-explosive rockets and a 20mm cannon, it added.

Coast Guard Administration Fleet Branch head Hsieh Ching-chin (謝慶欽) said that the vessel is also capable of carrying the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile system and the Hsiung Feng III medium-range supersonic missile, both developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.

The coast guard is coordinating with the navy on a plan to train personnel on the two missile systems, Hsieh said.

The armaments could be used in times of conflict, the coast guard said, adding that they would not be deployed during regular maritime patrols.

While in Kaohsiung, Tsai christened another corvette, the Chengkung (成功), before it began sea trials.