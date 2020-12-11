Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off the east coast

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night.

Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km.

The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake is indicated on a map with a red star off Yilan County. Photo: Screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site

Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties.

The earthquake was the largest recorded in Taiwan so far this year and the third of magnitude 6 or higher.

Taipei’s MRT trains stopped when the earthquake struck, but resumed operations shortly afterward, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (台北捷運) said.

All of its lines had resumed normal operations by 9:36pm, it said.

The company had not reported any abnormalities as of press time last night.

Taiwan Railway and Taiwan High Speed Rail said some of their trains stopped operations last night.