A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 9:19pm yesterday. No casualties were reported as of press time last night.
Data from the Central Weather Bureau showed that the epicenter was 27.2km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 76.8km.
The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was Level 4 in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Hsinchu, Hualien, Miaoli, Nantou and Yunlin counties.
Photo: Screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site
Level 3 intensity shaking was recorded in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Tainan, as well as Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Changhua and Taitung counties.
The earthquake was the largest recorded in Taiwan so far this year and the third of magnitude 6 or higher.
Taipei’s MRT trains stopped when the earthquake struck, but resumed operations shortly afterward, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (台北捷運) said.
All of its lines had resumed normal operations by 9:36pm, it said.
The company had not reported any abnormalities as of press time last night.
Taiwan Railway and Taiwan High Speed Rail said some of their trains stopped operations last night.
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
FERRIED BY BUSES: The Taiwan Railways Administration said it expects to clear the railway line of debris on Tuesday at the earliest, as long as there are no new landslides About 30,000 people yesterday were diverted to intercity buses after a landslide in northeastern Taiwan the day before damaged a railway line and resulted in disruptions to services provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). The TRA said it is continuing to liaise with bus companies and hopes to increase the number of trips to expedite the transportation of passengers. The landslide deposited 3,800m3 of rock, dirt and debris onto a section of tracks between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City at about 9am on Friday, disrupting transportation. One train traveling near the site barely avoided running into