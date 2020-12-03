The US Department of Justice is investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving election campaign donations to secure a presidential pardon, a court filing showed on Tuesday.
The document, which discusses the legality of searching communications and electronic devices of individuals, including attorneys, is highly redacted, with all identifying information blacked out.
However, it refers to a “secret lobbying scheme” directed at “senior White House officials” to gain a presidential “pardon or reprieve of sentence” for an unnamed individual.
Photo: Reuters
The scheme, under investigation since at least August, appears to have involved lobbyists and lawyers, a well-heeled donor to political campaigns, and a man or woman who is or was in prison and is hoping for presidential intervention.
The filing indicates that the lobbyists and lawyers contacted White House officials requesting a presidential pardon or reprieve, citing “past substantial campaign contributions” and “anticipated future substantial political contributions” from a donor.
It suggests that the donor is making the offer on behalf of the person seeking clemency.
The document does not indicate when the actions involved took place and, in the sections not redacted, there is no reference to US President Donald Trump or his campaign team
“Pardon investigation is Fake News!” Trump wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported that Trump has discussed granting pre-emptive pardons to his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, his three oldest children — Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric — and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
There is also public discussion of Trump issuing a pardon for himself, for any crimes he might be charged with related to his time in office — though the legality of that has never been tested.
“A self-pardon would be a fitting abuse to end Trump’s presidency. It would also be corrupt, illegitimate, and void,” US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
