US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday formally introduced his national security team, building out a team of alumni from the administration of former US president Barack Obama.
However, Biden said that his administration should not be considered a “third Obama term,” because “we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration.”
Biden said in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that he was less likely to choose a member of the US Congress for his Cabinet, because of the slim margins in the US Senate and US House of Representatives.
Photo: AFP
Choosing a person in either chamber, “particularly a person of consequence,” would be “a really difficult decision that would have to be made,” he said.
The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican political committee, has begun airing a campaign advertisement warning that if a Democratic Senate candidate wins a runoff election in Georgia in January, “liberals” would “control everything” in Washington.
The advert criticizes Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging US Senator David Perdue.
It says that Ossoff supports the agenda of “liberal megadonors” of “job-killing tax hikes, economy-killing regulations.”
“The radical left bought Ossoff. Because if he wins, they control everything, and we lose,” it says.
There is also a second runoff in Georgia pitting US Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Democrats must win both of the Georgia races to capture the Senate majority. That would create a 50-50 chamber, which Democrats would control because US vice president-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tiebreaking vote.
Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, worked for Biden in the Senate for years, and held the posts of deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser.
His choice for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was the deputy to that post under Obama.
His nominee for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, was chair of the US Federal Reserve and chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
His incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, was chief of staff to two vice presidents — Al Gore and Biden himself — and was the Obama administration’s Ebola czar.
John Kerry, Biden’s choice to fill the newly created post of presidential climate envoy, was a longtime US senator and his party’s 2004 presidential nominee before serving as secretary of state.
“The team is bringing competency and experience, which are two separate things, but deeply interwoven,” said retired US Navy admiral James Stavridis, who has worked with much of Biden’s new team. “There are deputies stepping up into full roles, seasoned hands returning to the job. They tend to be calm and centered, and they won’t all fight over the ball.”
Biden has showcased a faith in bureaucracy that was born out of his nearly five decades in Washington.
“Collectively, this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory — made possible through decades of experience working with our partners,” Biden said.
Republicans were unimpressed with Biden’s hires.
“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” US Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.
US Senator Tom Cotton said that Biden is surrounding himself with people who will go soft on China.
Other picks were: Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary; diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the UN; Obama White House alumnus Jake Sullivan as national security adviser; and Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, was picked to serve as director of national intelligence.
In the weeks ahead, Biden might also name Michele Flournoy as the first female to lead the US department of defense.
Pete Buttigieg, a former Indiana mayor, has also been mentioned as a contender for a Cabinet agency.
SURPRISE GUEST: Media reports identified the visitor as Admiral Michael Studeman, director of the J2, which oversees intelligence at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command A two-star US Navy admiral overseeing US military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. The sources, who include a Taiwanese official familiar with the situation, said the official was Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. They were speaking on condition of anonymity. After initially saying on Sunday night that it had no comment about the report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the visit of an “unidentified US official,” but declined to give more details because the trip “has not been made public.” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday
AUTUMN STRUGGLE: The KMT and TPP set up stages on the rally’s sidelines, while Want Want boss Tsai Eng-meng said the DPP was curtailing freedom of speech Tens of thousands of people in Taipei yesterday took part in the “Autumn Struggle” (秋鬥) — an annual protest march by labor groups — but with this year’s focus on rejecting the government’s plan to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine residue. “Against poisonous pork, against double standards, against a party-state,” the protesters, mostly wearing black, chanted in front of the rally’s main stage on Ketagalan Boulevard at about noon, before a parade set off at 2pm. Autumn Struggle spokesperson Lee Chien-cheng (李建誠) said this year’s march was divided into three teams, with the first team urging food safety and labor
DEFENSE: The construction of indigenous submarines will be a testament to the nation’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty, President Tsai Ing-wen said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presided over a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the nation’s first indigenous submarine at state-run shipbuilder CSBC Corp’s (台灣國際造船) shipyard in Kaohsiung. “This submarine is an important part of allowing our navy to develop asymmetric warfare and to intimidate and block enemy ships from surrounding Taiwan’s main island,” Tsai said. “With the construction of the submarine to its future commission, we will certainly let the world know our persistence in safeguarding our sovereignty.” Tsai has made boosting the nation’s indigenous defense capacity a central pillar of her defense policy. She recently relaunched the
DECLINING ENROLLMENTS: Premier Su Tseng-chang said the draft act addresses the closure of private senior-high schools and universities struggling to survive The Executive Yuan yesterday passed a draft act to govern the closure of private schools, in a bid to address low enrollment caused by Taiwan’s low birthrate. The act — which would apply to all private senior-high schools and universities that are struggling to survive due to low enrollment — would authorize the Ministry of Education to set up a fund to help them gradually cease operations; subsidize students’ education, accommodation and transportation expenses; and pay the salaries and insurance of faculty. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told the weekly Cabinet meeting that the government expects some of these private educational institutions to