Tens of thousands of people in Taipei yesterday took part in the “Autumn Struggle” (秋鬥) — an annual protest march by labor groups — but with this year’s focus on rejecting the government’s plan to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine residue.
“Against poisonous pork, against double standards, against a party-state,” the protesters, mostly wearing black, chanted in front of the rally’s main stage on Ketagalan Boulevard at about noon, before a parade set off at 2pm.
Autumn Struggle spokesperson Lee Chien-cheng (李建誠) said this year’s march was divided into three teams, with the first team urging food safety and labor rights, the second concentrating on environmental protection and education issues, and the third urging proper land use and freedom of speech.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
The protesters collectively called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to revoke her executive order to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, and for Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to step down over government policies that caused public complaints, Lee said.
A small, black stage decorated with white flowers was also set up on the back of a truck, mimicking a funeral hall, and black banners hung on the sides read “Ractopamine-containing pork poisoned Taiwan, democracy is dead,” “Say farewell to the health we are about to lose and mourn over Taiwan’s freedom of speech.”
The rally organizers had said political parties were welcome to join the parade, but politicians would not be allowed to speak on the main stage.
Photo: CNA
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) set up its own stage at Liberty Square, while the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) called a news conference outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall MRT Station.
Two large inflatable pigs flanked the KMT’s stage, while KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) addressed the crowd.
“The government does not accept supervision, does not communicate and does not explain, and it is being arrogant and overbearing,” Chiang said.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
As Tsai had asked then-president Ma to take part in a televised debate over the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement in 2010, the KMT is now urging Tsai to accept a televised debate on her plan to lift the ban on US pork containing ractopamine.
Ma said more than 160 countries ban the use of ractopamine in animal feed and more people in the US are now against it as well, so Tsai should renegotiate with the US and tell them that Taiwanese welcome US pork, but not pork containing ractopamine.
The KMT said that more than 20,000 supporters joined its protest.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The TPP said that more than 3,000 people joined its rally supporting its two main demands of “source management and clear labeling” on imported US pork containing ractopamine.
TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is also Taipei mayor, was absent on the grounds that he has to uphold administrative neutrality.
TPP Secretary-General Hsieh Li-kung (謝立功) accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of using double standards, as it was against the importation of pork containing ractopamine when it was in the opposition.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
Want Want China Times Media Group (旺旺中時集團) founder and CTi News owner Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明) also marched, wearing a black T-shirt that read “I want freedom of speech,” as he accused the DPP government of neglecting public opinion and curtailing freedom of speech.
The National Communications Commission last week refused to renew CTi News’ broadcast license, citing frequent contraventions of media regulations, far exceeding other channels.
The march ended at about 4pm in front of the DPP’s headquarters, where participants pasted paper signs that read “poison” on the fence outside the party’s building.
Organizers said about 50,000 people participated in the rally.
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said the government would humbly listen to people’s voices and continue to communicate with the public, but urged the opposition to discuss the issues rationally in the legislature.
Additional reporting by CNA
MEMORIAL SERVICE: President Tsai spoke at a service at Chihhang Air Base to honor captain Chu Kuan-meng, who died after ejecting from his F-5E on Oct. 29 An air force F-16 jet went missing off the east coast of Taiwan last night, and search and recovery operations were ongoing as of press time, the Ministry of National Defense said. The F-16 disappeared from radar screens at 6:07pm 9 nautical miles (17km) northeast of Hualien Air Base, two minutes after taking off from the base as part of a nighttime training exercise, the ministry said. The F-16, serial number 6672, was piloted by Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), it said. A National Rescue Command Center statement said that a Black Hawk helicopter and Coast Guard Administration vessels had been
SUPPORT: Reporters Without Borders said that it stands behind the legitimacy of the commission’s probe and that press freedom does not mean the absence of oversight National Communications Commission (NCC) commissioners yesterday reached a unanimous decision to reject CTi News’ (中天新聞台) license renewal application on the grounds that the channel’s frequent contraventions of media regulations showed that it has a malfunctioning internal control mechanism that cannot be rectified. This was the first time since it was established in 2006 that the commission denied a license renewal to a news channel. NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) announced the landmark decision at the commission’s weekly media briefing. The commission denied the renewal request because the news channel was fined a total of NT$11.53 million (US$400,932) for 25 breaches of media regulations
An investigation has found no mechanical problems underlying the Tuesday disappearance of an F-16 jet and its pilot, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday, adding that it does not rule out an accident due to “spatial disorientation.” An air force F-16 jet on Tuesday evening disappeared from radar screens, just two minutes after it took off from Hualien Air Base, while the 44-year-old pilot, Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), has yet to be found. Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday morning headed to Hualien for updates on the search and rescue, while giving a pep talk to Chiang’s unit,
DECLINING ENROLLMENTS: Premier Su Tseng-chang said the draft act addresses the closure of private senior-high schools and universities struggling to survive The Executive Yuan yesterday passed a draft act to govern the closure of private schools, in a bid to address low enrollment caused by Taiwan’s low birthrate. The act — which would apply to all private senior-high schools and universities that are struggling to survive due to low enrollment — would authorize the Ministry of Education to set up a fund to help them gradually cease operations; subsidize students’ education, accommodation and transportation expenses; and pay the salaries and insurance of faculty. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told the weekly Cabinet meeting that the government expects some of these private educational institutions to