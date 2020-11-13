In their first telephone calls with US president-elect Joe Biden since the US election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia yesterday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the next administration to tackle issues including climate change and regional security.
The three key Asian allies — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison — joined other global leaders in recognizing the Democratic challenger’s victory over US President Donald Trump, who has so far refused to concede.
All sides expressed their determination to strengthen bilateral ties, as well as tackle global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Biden’s office said.
Photo: AFP
The conversations signal that Biden will pursue a markedly different strategy from Trump.
Suga said that he spoke with Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties.
“President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the US-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Suga said in separate comments at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.
Biden told Suga that the security treaty between the two countries covers East China Sea islands — the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — that are administered by Japan, but also claimed by Taiwan and China.
Speaking to Moon, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea, highlighting Seoul as a “lynchpin of the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” Moon’s spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
“President Moon asked for close cooperation for the forward-looking development of the bilateral alliance, and the denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Kang told a briefing in Seoul.
“President-elect Biden said he would closely cooperate to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue,” he said.
South Korean officials are also hopeful that Biden would quickly resolve a drawn-out, multi-billion US dollar dispute with Washington over the cost of thousands of US troops on the peninsula.
Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change were key themes in Biden’s calls with all three leaders, readouts from Biden’s office showed.
Morrison said he spoke with Biden about emission reduction technology, although a target for zero net emissions by 2050 was not discussed.
“I raised with the president-elect the similarity between the president-elect’s comments and policies regarding emissions reduction technologies that we needed to achieve that, and we look forward to working on those issues,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
Moon and Suga said they agreed to arrange summits with Biden shortly after his inauguration in January.
Biden will also face the challenge of managing unresolved political and economic disputes between South Korea and Japan, which have threatened a military intelligence-sharing arrangement and complicated US efforts to counter China.
Biden on Wednesday named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment as he builds his administration.
Anthony Blinken, a diplomat and longtime confidant of Biden is seen as a likely pick for secretary of state or national security adviser, both key roles for Asian allies.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday. Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US
VIRTUAL MEETING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked multiple parties this week for their backing, although the WHO has stuck to its ‘no mandate’ response The US Mission in Geneva on Friday urged WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to a major meeting that the body is to host next week, with the focus expected to be on the COVID-19 pandemic. “We encourage the WHO to expand its efforts to offer Taiwan increased meaningful cooperation and collaboration with the organization, and this would be a needed step in that direction,” the mission said in a statement. Washington has been deeply critical of the WHO and Tedros for its handling of the pandemic, saying it is too close to China. It has said it might withdraw from