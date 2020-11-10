China unlikely to shift policy: MAC

THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said

By Chen Yu-fu and Aaron Tu / Staff reporters





China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday.

Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee.

While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others pointing to Biden’s opposition to a bill to strengthen Taiwan’s security in 1999, Chen told lawmakers that a fundamental change in US support for Taiwan was unlikely.

National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng answers questions from lawmakers yesterday at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Photo: Liu Hsin-de , Taipei Times

“Although there might be some changes in Biden’s tactics toward China, there will be no change in the China strategy,” he said.

Taiwan and the US share the same values, he added.

While he does not foresee a change in China’s policy toward Taiwan irrespective of the outcome of the US elections, Beijing could escalate its military intimidation to force Taiwan to accept its unification political agenda, he said.

“It is likely that China will broaden its tactics and step up its propaganda campaign to pressure Taiwan’s businesses and different sectors in society to accept its ‘one China’ political framework and heighten Chinese military actions to pressure us into ‘peace talks’ as part of its ‘united front’ strategy,” Chen said.

“China has made an effort to block US involvement in the region, to undermine Taiwan-US cooperation,” he added. “Some adjustments could come in US-China relations after the election outcome, but Beijing has its fixed agenda for dealing with Taiwan, therefore we must still tread carefully in the coming years.”

He cited Beijing’s release last month of its latest Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, in which it stresses its “one China principle for unification” and deterring Taiwan from declaring independence in its policy section on Taiwan.

“China insists on the option of a military invasion of Taiwan, and [using] provocation and encroachment tactics to undermine cross-strait stability,” Chen said.

Separately, National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) was also asked at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee if US policy on Taiwan would be different after a change in administration.

“No matter which political party takes charge of the US government, overall it will keep its policy to contain China, while being friendly with Taiwan,” Chiu said.

“However, Taiwan must rely on itself... We cannot depend on other countries,” he added.

“When a country has a transfer of power, some policies will continue, and some policies will be adjusted. We have no influence over the course and timetable of their government changeover process,” Chiu said.

The one thing that the bureau can take charge of is to keep on monitoring any moves by China, as “the post-US election period is the most treacherous time for cross-strait relations,” he said.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan and Reuters