Joe Biden used his first national address as US president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided nation, declaring it was time to “let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end” and reaching out to the millions of people who voted against him to say: “Let’s give each other a chance.”
His calls for reconciliation at a Saturday evening victory celebration came even as US President Donald Trump continued to argue that the election had been stolen from him, an indication that the divisive politics that have gripped the US over the past four years are far from over.
It also suggested that even as Biden seeks to build out a government during his transition to the presidency, Trump has little interest in helping him do so.
Photo: AP
“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment,” Biden said during a drive-in event in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again.”
Biden headed into his first full day as president-elect yesterday with key staffing decisions to make as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
The always-frenzied 10-week transition period before inauguration day on Jan. 20 already has been shortened by the extra time it took to determine the winner of Tuesday’s election.
The second Catholic to be elected president, Biden planned to attend church at St Joseph on the Brandywine near his home in Wilmington, as he does nearly every week. He began election day with a visit to the church and the grave of his son, Beau, a former Delaware attorney general who died of brain cancer in 2015.
His top priority in the transition is expected to be quickly naming a chief of staff.
Biden suggested during the campaign that his first call after being elected would be to US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, but his advisers have not said whether the two have spoken yet.
Biden on Saturday said that he would announce a task force of scientists and experts today to develop a “blueprint” to begin beating back the virus by the time he assumes the presidency.
He said his plan would be “built on bedrock science” and “constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern.”
Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted. He made Trump the first incumbent president to be denied a second term since Republican George H.W. Bush lost to former Arkansas governor Bill Clinton in 1992.
To win, Biden successfully unified different wings of the Democratic Party around their universal loathing of Trump, garnering support from progressive insurgents and establishment moderates alike.
“The party came together to defeat Donald Trump,” said Brian Lemek, a long-time progressive fundraiser and executive director of Brady PAC, which invested US$6 million on candidates supporting gun violence prevention efforts and voting rights. “His main job right now, we all think, is to heal the nation.”
Biden senior adviser Ted Kaufman said the transition team would focus on the “nuts and bolts” of building the new administration in the coming days.
CHINA TO BLAME: Foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Taiwan would continue to provide help to other countries in times of need despite China’s efforts at repression A decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a thank-you tweet to countries that offered support in the wake of Friday’s massive earthquake was due to pressure from China, which was regrettable, top officials said yesterday. While Erdogan did not name the countries and organizations that reached out to Turkey after the magnitude 7 quake on Saturday, he posted pictures of their flags, but the tweet was later taken down and replaced with a new one that did not include the ROC flag. Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with China. “According to information
The shock suspension of the Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) US$35 billion initial public offering (IPO) is just the beginning of a renewed campaign by China to rein in the fintech empire controlled by Jack Ma (馬雲). Authorities are now setting their sights on Ant’s biggest source of revenue: its credit platforms that funnel loans from banks and other financial institutions to millions of consumers across China, people familiar with the matter said. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) plans to discourage lenders from using Ant’s platforms and has already asked some to ensure their portfolios are compliant with stringent draft
As of Monday next week, international travelers who arrive in Taiwan having experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous 14 days would need to provide two consecutive negative test results before being allowed to return home or to a quarantine hotel, while travelers from the Philippines without symptoms would be required to stay at centralized quarantine facilities, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported a new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese who had returned from Poland. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said with the pandemic worsening globally, the center is
CHAOS: Shattering norms, US President Donald Trump alleged major voting fraud, declared victory and also threatened legal action at a rally inside the White House The US presidential election yesterday was plunged into chaos as US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote counting — even as his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, voiced confidence in his own chances. In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 232,638 lives in the US as of yesterday, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls, but he still needed key states to secure another four-year term. Shattering norms in the world’s most powerful democracy, Trump alleged “major fraud”