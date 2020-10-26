Thousands of people yesterday marched in Taipei calling on Beijing to release 12 Hong Kongers who were detained in August while allegedly attempting to flee to Taiwan, organizers said.
The participants, many dressed in black and wearing masks, held signs bearing statements such as “Free Hong Kong, revolution now,” “Save 12 Hong Kong youths,” and “Bring them back,” among other messages.
Black and yellow balloons were arranged to read: “Save 12.”
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Tsang Cheung-kui, who moved from Hong Kong to Taiwan in February, said it was important to him to demonstrate as a Hong Konger.
“Those of us Hong Kongers in Taiwan want to come support them,” he said. “It’s very obvious, Hong Kong is no longer Hong Kong, but we haven’t given up on Hong Kong.”
Jeff Hou, a Taiwanese who brought his 13-year-old son to the rally, said it was important to march for democratic freedoms.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
“As long as it has to do with democracy, we should come stand out here,” he said. “Democratic freedoms are very important to us Taiwanese.”
A 27-year-old protester, who wished to be identified only as Emma, said she was concerned about the fate of the 12 who were arrested.
“I’m doubtful of whether they were arrested legally, and whether [their] rights are being upheld,” she said. “I wanted to come to this march in support of them.”
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The rally began at about 2pm outside the Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT station in Daan District (大安).
The demonstrators began marching toward the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei at about 3pm, chanting slogans such as “Release 12 Hong Kongers,” “Free Hong Kong, revolution now” and “Stand with Hong Kong.”
At about 4pm, organizers said that the number of participants had reached 3,000.
The demonstration was organized by several groups, including the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation.
Many other groups, including the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, the National Students’ Union of Taiwan and the Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association, were also represented at the rally.
Green Party Taiwan Secretary-General Rita Jhang (張竹芩), New Power Party international department director Liu Shih-chieh (劉仕傑), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) spoke to the protesters before the march.
Lim is the chair of the Taiwan Parliament Group for Hong Kong, which was created in May, while Hung is the group’s deputy chairman.
“As Taiwan stands on the first line of defense against China’s authoritarian expansion, we are fighting the same war as Hong Kongers,” Lin said. “This is why we must stand with Hong Kongers.”
“We have the means, we have the ability and we should also explain to the world that Taiwan, as a democratic country, is capable of assisting friends in Hong Kong,” he said.
About 20 cities around the world were expected to hold events in solidarity with the 12 Hong Kongers, organizers in Taipei said.
Additional reporting by CNA
TAKES THE CAKE: Chinese diplomats tried to take photographs of people attending a National Day event in Suva, before reportedly assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Chinese embassy in Fiji over a fracas at its Double Ten National Day event at a Suva hotel, while a lawmaker demanded that the ministry file a lawsuit against Chinese embassy personnel for injuring a Taiwanese diplomat at the event. The Grubsheet news blog on Sunday and New Zealand-based Asia-Pacific Report Web site yesterday reported that two members of the Chinese embassy in Suva tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 to take photographs of
TAIPEI REACTIONS: Joanne Ou decried China’s ‘gangster diplomacy,’ while MOFA said its Fiji counterpart dealt fairly with the incident and protected the trade office’s rights The world should denounce the actions of Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji against a Taiwanese diplomat during a National Day celebration in Suva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday as it thanked the Fijian government for its help after the Oct. 8 incident. Two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Oct. 8, and a Taiwanese diplomat who tried to stop them taking photographs suffered a head injury. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing that the ministry
The US, Japan and Australia conducted trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea on Monday, the US Seventh Fleet announced yesterday. It was their fifth joint operations this year in the fleet’s area of operations, it said in a statement. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain joined the JS Kirisame of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Arunta. The Arunta’s commanding officer, Commander Troy Duggan, said that Australia was continuing to build on its already close relationship with Japan and the US. “This activity is a valuable and important opportunity for all three nations,”
UPS AND DOWNS: The institute’s annual Asia Power Index says that Taiwan this year has seen one of the biggest gains in diplomatic influences The US remains the top power in the Indo-Pacific, but has suffered the biggest relative fall in its standing in the region over the past year, partly because of the loss of prestige over the mishandling of COVID-19, the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index shows. Releasing the latest annual results yesterday, the Australia-based foreign policy think tank said while China’s standing had stalled, it remained in second place and was believed to be on track to match the US by the end of this decade. Australia was one of the few countries to gain in the scores of comprehensive power this year,