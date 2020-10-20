The US remains the top power in the Indo-Pacific, but has suffered the biggest relative fall in its standing in the region over the past year, partly because of the loss of prestige over the mishandling of COVID-19, the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index shows.
Releasing the latest annual results yesterday, the Australia-based foreign policy think tank said while China’s standing had stalled, it remained in second place and was believed to be on track to match the US by the end of this decade.
Australia was one of the few countries to gain in the scores of comprehensive power this year, overtaking South Korea as the region’s sixth-most powerful country, helped by growth in its regional cultural influence and expanding defense cooperation.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Taiwan (ranked 14th) and Vietnam (12th) were also on the rise.
“This year we’ve seen an acceleration in power shifts, but driven really more by underperformance than anything else,” project director Herve Lemahieu told the Guardian Australia. “That’s as a direct consequence of the pandemic.”
The competent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia “was a necessary, but not sole condition” for improving their regional standing, the institute report said.
The annual index aims to provide a snapshot of the shifts in influence in the fast-changing Indo-Pacific region, ranking 26 countries and territories by the overall power they wield.
The scores are based on 128 indicators, including three new indicators added this year to track perceptions of the handling of the pandemic, major ecological threats and defense dialogues.
While power shifts “happen only slowly outside of wartime,” the pandemic has triggered “a race to the bottom,” with 18 states in the Indo-Pacific region experiencing significant downward shifts in their relative power, the report said.
US President Donald Trump’s administration’s unilateral instincts was one reason why the US underachieved against its ability to wield broad-based power in Asia, it said.
“America has suffered the largest reputational hit in the region for its domestic and international handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said. “The result is a powerful reminder that legitimacy and leadership on the world stage start with the capacity of leaders to govern well at home.”
The report said that Taiwan had one of the biggest gains in diplomatic influence (+9.0), but lost the most points in resilience (-0.9). It also improved in cultural influence (+1.1), future resources (+0.8) and economic relationships (+0.4), while trending down in economic capability (-0.9), defense networks (-0.6) and military capability (-0.2).
“Taiwan exerts less influence in the region than expected given its available resources, as indicated by the country’s negative power gap score. While Taiwan is a net underachiever in Asia, its negative power gap improved in 2020,” the report said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
ATTACK UNLIKELY: China would become ‘pariahs internationally for just the wanton destruction of Taiwan’ and would have little to gain from it, Trump’s security adviser said A top White House official on Friday urged Taiwan to build up its military capabilities to protect against a possible invasion by China, saying that Beijing would have that ability in 10 to 15 years. US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Security Forum that a missile attack by China against Taiwan would be much too destructive. An amphibious attack is a possibility, although at the moment it is beyond China’s capability, he said. However, China could combine that threat with “gray zone” operations, embargoes, harassment and other actions to intimidate the nation if Taipei does not build
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before
UNFOUNDED CLAIMS: Hong Kong air traffic controllers told a Taiwanese aircraft to leave due to ‘dangerous activities,’ but the military said it found no reason for the claim Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday called on Beijing to respect international aviation rules and refrain from undermining air travel after Hong Kong air traffic controllers on Thursday morning warned off a Taiwanese flight. A military chartered supply flight operated by Uni Air (立榮航空) from Kaohsiung to the Taipei-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea was forced to turn back on its way to the disputed islands, where 250 Taiwanese coast guard personnel are deployed, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Hong Kong air traffic controllers denied the Uni Air ATR2-600 aircraft authorization to enter the