Taiwan-India ties have reached a new high, while its location is favorable for Taiwanese businesses to establish production bases, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said yesterday.
The Taiwan-India relationship has come a long way, with tepid bilateral ties in the first two decades after Taipei and New Delhi established representative offices in 1995, Tien said at an event hosted by the Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association at the legislature in Taipei.
It is noteworthy that India’s new representative to Taiwan, India Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das, was a department head at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs prior to his move to Taipei in July, Tien said.
Historically, Indian representatives to Taiwan would head a ministry department only after finishing a stint here and the new order shows that New Delhi has attached greater importance to its relationship with Taipei, he said.
With the government’s New Southbound Policy, India is a good place for Taiwanese businesses to build production bases, given its democracy, ample human resources and strategically important location, Tien said.
Resentment over China has been rising in India, not just because of a decades-long border conflict, but also because of China’s aggressive expansion in South Asia, its bullying of other countries and its dissemination of COVID-19, he told the Taipei Times on the sidelines of the event.
“The wind is beginning to blow” in Indian society, he said.
Taiwan’s success in containing the pandemic and medical aid to India put the nation in sharp contrast with China, Tien said.
Das expressed admiration for Taiwan’s effective response to the pandemic, as well as its economic and technological strengths.
Taiwan’s unique position in global supply chains can be leveraged to serve India’s ambition to become the next main manufacturing hub in a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape, Das said.
India’s start-up ecosystem can join hands with the best of Taiwan to find the perfect match of hardware and software firms, he said, adding that smart agriculture, precision medicine, skills training and industrial automation are also areas for greater collaboration.
The warming ties between Taiwan, India and the US herald new opportunities for Taiwanese businesses, especially in the electronics industry, Taiwan ASEAN Studies Center director Kristy Hsu (徐遵慈) said.
With Harsh Vardhan, an Indian, being named chairman of the WHO Executive Board, hopefully Taiwan and India can make more joint contributions to the health body, said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴), who is chairwoman of the Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association.
Separately, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in an interview with India Today on Thursday said that the nation hopes to advance ties with India.
Asked if Taiwan hopes to join an expanded Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Joseph Wu said that the nation is watching developments.
Taiwan has traditionally had good relationships with the US, Japan and Australia — which are involved in the dialogue — while ties with India are “getting better and better,” he said.
“Therefore, we certainly hope that Taiwan can start thinking about how we can work with all these countries that are taking part in the Quad discussions,” he said.
Asked if he expects the Indian government to recognize Taiwan “not just as a partner, but as a nation,” Joseph Wu said that the two sides can develop closer economic, supply-chain restructuring and health ties.
As the nation is excluded from many international forums, Taiwan also hopes to make further contributions to the international community by working with India, he said.
“We certainly hope that the Indian government can look at Taiwan with more seriousness and the two sides can work further with each other,” he said.
EXTENSION: The route chosen by the transport ministry was the longest of three options, and the most expensive, but it would ensure clean water for greater Taipei The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday finalized route for a Taiwan High Speed Rail line to Yilan County, which avoids the Feitsui Water Reservoir’s (翡翠水庫) watershed, a source within the ministry said. The ministry originally had three proposals for the Taipei-Yilan section of the railway, two of which were shorter, but crossed the watershed, while the ministry-proposed route, although longer, completely avoids it. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the ministry’s decision yesterday after being briefed on the issue at a meeting and is expected to announce the plan in Yilan in the coming days. While the chosen route is the most expensive
‘SEA OF HOPE’: China has scaled back its bellicose rhetoric regarding its claim to the South China Sea and is unlikely to incite hostility, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The increased frequency of Chinese military activity near or within Taiwan’s airspace over the past month is an attempt by Beijing to force the US into engaging in dialogue with it, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You made the remarks while speaking with reporters ahead of a banquet held by the group Citizen’s Congress Watch. Although repeated crossings into Taiwan’s airspace have caused public concern, China has made concessions in its territorial claims in the South China Sea, he said. “Therefore, barring a minor incident that gets out of hand, it seems unlikely that China would incite hostilities during
‘MALICIOUS HYPE’: A CCTV program featured a Taiwanese man ‘confessing’ that he shot 16 videos and took photographs of Chinese military exercises in Shenzhen Taiwan has rejected a report by China Central Television (CCTV) claiming that a Chinese government initiative had “solved over 100 cases involving Taiwanese spies.” A CCTV current affairs program that aired on Sunday night detailed what it said was a confession by a Taiwanese man, Morrison Lee (李孟居), who went missing in August last year after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong on Aug. 20. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Sept. 11 confirmed that he had been detained, but it was not until Nov. 30 that Chinese media reported he had been arrested on Oct. 31 for involvement in "Taiwanese separatist" activities
REGISTRATION ROW: The online marketplace stopped taking new orders before noon yesterday and said that it would help sellers complete their deals before going offline E-commerce site Taobao Taiwan (淘寶台灣) yesterday announced that it would leave the Taiwanese market at the end of this year, after being told by the Investment Commission to register as a Chinese entity. It made the “tough decision” to leave Taiwan, effective Jan. 1 next year, due to “market uncertainties” and was in talks with its employees over a redundancy scheme, the company said in a statement. It would also help sellers on its site complete their outstanding deals to protect their rights and those of the buyers, it said. The company said that it had decided to stop taking new orders before