Tsai eyeing renewable energy hub

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Taiwan is on its way to becoming the Asia-Pacific region’s renewable energy development hub, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day Energy Taiwan forum, which focuses on the development of renewable energy, Tsai said that the nation would continue its strategy of providing clear policy direction, building a complete renewable energy supply chain and ensuring adequate supply of renewable energy.

“Renewable energy has taken off by leaps and bounds over the past four years,” Tsai said. “We now have groups from South Korea and Japan seeking to learn from our experience.”

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the opening ceremony of Energy Taiwan at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Taiwan has to maintain three key strategies to become the region’s renewable energy development hub, she said.

“First, we will clearly state our direction for long-term development. This will increase the confidence of international partners to invest,” Tsai said, adding that the government would auction 10 gigawatts of offshore wind projects for development between 2026 and 2035.

“Second, we will build a green supply chain and work with our international partners to enter the global market in the fields of underwater construction, offshore wind equipment and maritime engineering,” she said.

“Third, we will ensure the stability of the supply of renewable energy in Taiwan. It is not only [to keep up with] the growing international trend of increasing the use of renewable energy, it is the key to selling to Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and others in the renewable energy supply chain,” Tsai said.

Solar power has significantly contributed to peak electricity usage this summer, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told the forum.

“During peak electricity usage this summer, solar contributed 5 to 6 percent of the power,” Wang said. “We have solar power giving us electricity when we need it the most in the summer, and in the winter the northeast monsoons give us wind energy.”

Energy Taiwan is divided into four sections: smart storage, photovoltaic energy, wind energy and hydrogen fuel cells.

The forum runs until tomorrow at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.