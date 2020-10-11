Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislative caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) yesterday said it might be best if Zhongguo (中國) were dropped from the party’s official name.
“Should the KMT remove Zhongguo from its official name? Of course, our understanding is that Zhongguo refers to the Republic of China, but it is easily confused with the People’s Republic of China,” Lin wrote on Facebook.
Hopefully the question would be openly discussed among fellow party members, he said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
“The KMT is often accused of being pro-China, and having Zhongguo in the name is often distorted by the Chinese government,” he said.
“Our rank-and-file members have been asking whether the party should modify its name,” he said.
“The KMT has a long history and has changed its name several times... So it’s an issue that can be discussed,” Lin said.
“It is a problem for voters over the past few elections, because the name has led to accusations that the party has sold Taiwan out due to the perceived association with China,” he said.
“Our party should consider what is in Taiwan’s best interests,” he said. “I am a legislator as elected by constituents in Taiwan, so we should think about what is best for Taiwan when dealing with China or the US.”
“We do not want the negative perception of being a pro-China party,” he said.
“I raise this issue so that party members can discuss it. I have no particular stance, but if the KMT is to reform, then no issue should be out of bounds,” Lin said. “We should listen to different voices and face questions in a pragmatic way.”
