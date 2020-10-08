US-French pair awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the US yesterday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping “scissors.”

“Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision,” the Nobel Prize jury said. “This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.”

Charpentier, 51, and Doudna, 56, are just the sixth and seventh women to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Jennifer Doudna of the US, left, and Emmanuelle Charpentier of France pose for photographs at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 14, 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE

The technique had been tipped for a Nobel several times in the past, but speaking to reporters in Stockholm via telephone Charpentier said that the call was still a surprise.

“Strangely enough I was told a number of times [it might happen], but when it happens you are very surprised and you feel that it’s not real, but obviously it is real, so I have to get used to it now,” she said.

While researching a common harmful bacteria, Charpentier discovered a previously unknown molecule — part of the bacteria’s ancient immune system that disarms viruses by snipping off parts of their DNA.

After publishing her research in 2011, Charpentier worked with Doudna to recreate the bacteria’s genetic scissors, simplifying the tool so that it was easier to use and apply to other genetic material.

They then reprogrammed the scissors to cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site — paving the way for scientists to rewrite the code of life.

The CRISPR/Cas9 tool has already contributed to significant gains in crop resilience, altering the genetic code to better withstand drought and pests.

The technology has also led to innovative cancer treatments and many experts hope it could one day make inherited diseases curable through gene manipulation.

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to groundbreaking new medical treatments,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The pair are to share 10 million Swedish kronor (US$1.12 million).

They would normally receive their Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

However, the in-person ceremony has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced with a televised ceremony showing the laureates receiving their awards in their home nations.