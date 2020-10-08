Taiwan’s planned increase to next year’s defense budget, although a step in the right direction, is insufficient to deter China’s threat, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs (IPSA) David Helvey said on Tuesday.
Helvey, who is performing the duties of US assistant secretary of defense for IPSA, made the remarks during the closing keynote speech of a two-day US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, a transcript released by the US-Taiwan Business Council showed.
The “existential threat Taiwan faces from China” is a focal topic for the conference and at the core of the Pentagon’s work in the Indo-Pacific region, Helvey said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
While President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has proposed adding US$1.4 billion to next year’s defense budget as part of its steps to bolster the nation’s self-defense, the increase is insufficient, he said.
He advised Taiwan to invest in “large numbers of small capabilities,” saying that it should acquire as many highly mobile coastal defense cruise missiles as possible, both foreign and indigenously produced.
Taiwan also needs to strengthen its reserve forces to ensure that brigades can support local and county agencies in a crisis, he added.
Helvey also called on Taiwan and the US to jointly develop and produce defense capabilities.
Taiwan’s homegrown weapons platforms can be further enhanced through US-built technologies to improve their mobility, survivability and lethality, he said.
Giving an example, he said the US could provide vehicles that could accommodate and increase the mobility of the Tien Kung III surface-to-air missiles designed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.
Highlighting Taiwan’s leading position in the global semiconductor industry, he said nearly 47 percent of US-designed chips are made by Taiwanese companies.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) plan to build a wafer plant in Arizona is a “game changer” for the US semiconductor industry and national security, Helvey said.
Bilateral cooperation would not be limited to use by the Taiwanese or US militaries, but apply to the entire supply chain, including suppliers of chips, widgets and other types of enabling technologies that are fused in defense capabilities, he said.
Helvey reiterated the US’ commitment to its “one China” policy, but added that the US would continue to provide Taiwan with defense articles and services necessary to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability, as consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques between Washington and Beijing, and the “six assurances.”
Meanwhile, the New York Times on Tuesday reported that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s softened attitude toward China, after brokering a trade deal with Beijing in January, has become an obstacle for US lawmakers and officials keen to begin trade talks with Taiwan.
A bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and the US would be crucial for Taiwan’s economic and strategic development in the long run, and signing such a deal is a priority for the government’s diplomatic efforts, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement yesterday.
The government is communicating with different US sectors, hoping to urge the US Trade Representative to reach a consensus with the White House, the US Department of State, the US Department of Commerce and other pertinent agencies to start negotiations with Taiwan, she said.
FORCED LABOR: US firms buying fish from Taiwanese suppliers could come under close scrutiny at US customs and the supply chain could be at risk of suspension Fish caught by vessels bearing Taiwan’s national flag have been classified as products of forced labor, based on the conditions under which the crews work, an annual report by the US Department of Labor said on Wednesday. The Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor report said that Taiwan’s longline fishing fleet of 1,100 vessels, the world’s second-largest after China’s, employs about 35,000 migrant workers, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines. “Similar to crews on Chinese-flagged vessels, crews on Taiwan-flagged vessels face confiscation of documents, long days with little rest, physical and verbal abuse, and lack of payment,” the report said. Taiwan’s
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have called for an inquiry after retired army general Chen Ting-chung (陳廷寵) on Tuesday said that “Taiwan’s military combat capabilities are close to none, and it has no chance in a war against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.” “I am a Chinese, which is a symbol of pride ... but our Chinese race has a lot of scum who are willing to become running dogs of the US and Japan,” the former commander-in-chief of the army said in a speech at the Republic of China Military Academy in Kaohsiung. After he also said that the nation’s leaders
OPTIMISTIC GOAL: The Ministry of Education plans to choose four schools that would be models for the policy, which some university presidents said would pose challenges The Ministry of Education aims to have 90 percent of doctoral degree courses, 70 percent of master’s degree courses and 50 percent of undergraduate courses at four universities taught in English within the next few years, a source said yesterday. The ministry last week held a meeting with the heads of several universities, from which it plans to select four schools that would serve as a model for the policy, the source said. The ministry had in the past attempted to increase the number of courses at public universities taught in English to attract international students, but hit a stumbling
WU INSPIRED: The KMT caucus submitted the proposals, which passed unanimously, after the foreign minister said that Taipei was not seeking diplomatic ties with the US Taiwan-US relations are based on pragmatic partnerships in defense, trade, politics and other areas, while “step-by-step” developments are key to bilateral ties, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday, after the Legislative Yuan unanimously passed two resolutions proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus related to Taiwan-US ties. The Presidential Office respects the legislature’s resolutions, and the nation must demonstrate its firm determination to boost its self-defense capability, so other nations would come to its help, which is why the government has been promoting indigenous development of the defense industry and pragmatic diplomacy, Chang added. One of the KMT resolutions