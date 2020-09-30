The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Jko Asset Management Co (街口投信) NT$3 million (US$102,912) for launching an unlawful investment service dubbed Tuofu Bao (託付寶) and dismissed Kevin Hu (胡亦嘉) as a board member at the asset management firm for his poor compliance, it said.
Hu is chairman of Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), which owns electronic payment firm Jkos Pay (街口支付). He is also a major shareholder of Jko Asset Management.
The commission found through its on-site inspection at Jko Asset on Sep. 11 that the firm’s audit department on July 20 — the day Tuofu Bao was launched — internally reported that the service could mislead investors about its guaranteed returns, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Photo: CNA
Hu, who at the time was acting as the vice chairman at Jko Asset, ignored the internal report and decided to launch the service, Kuo said.
Hu made the decision alone, without proposing the service at Jko Asset’s board meetings, which indicated a failure of internal controls, Kuo added.
The commission, which was not aware of the internal report at the time, asked the firm to submit documents explaining the legality of the service, but Hu only replaced then-chairperson Kao Wu-chung (高武忠) and he later served as the acting chairman and president at Jko Asset, despite not meeting the qualification requirements for the two positions, Kuo said.
The punishment would likely jeopardize Hu’s chairmanship in Jkopay, as people who have contravened financial regulations over the past five years would likely be barred from acting in the leadership of electronic payment firms, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said.
The commission would set up a new set of criteria for the chairpersons or management of e-payment firms after a draft amendment is passed by the Legislative Yuan next year at the earliest, Tong said.
“Given that we prohibit people who have contravened the Criminal Code or financial regulations over the past five years from serving in the leadership of banks under the Banking Act (銀行法), we plan to forbid them from taking important positions at e-payment firms too,” he said.
The commission suspended the Tuofu Bao service on July 23 and would bar investors from buying the “JKO Multi-Asset Fund” through the e-payment service operated by Jkopay.
If Jko Asset or Jkopay intends to allow investors to buy other funds using the e-payment service, they would need to apply to the commission first, Kao said.
Calling the commission a “dictator,” Hu said that it abused its power by levying a fine that was not proportional.
It would “kill” financial innovation in the nation, he said, adding that he would appeal the fine.
“I will not give in to the commission’s penalty and will try to continue my leadership in the firms,” Hu said yesterday.
Jko Asset Management’s penalty is the severest for a single case, followed by a fine of NT$3.6 million levied on Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co (富邦投信) in 2006, the commission’s data showed.
EFFICIENCY: The rules for Philippine arrivals were revised after 17.6% of arrivals with symptoms tested positive, compared with 0.7% of those with no symptoms Starting today, Chinese spouses who hold a reunion permit can apply to enter Taiwan and travelers without symptoms from the Philippines do not need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, but are to be tested after a 14-day quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, Chinese who are married to a Taiwanese citizen and hold a reunion permit can apply to the National Immigration Agency for entry into Taiwan. Chinese who are married to a foreign national and hold an accompanied reunion permit
CONSOLIDATION? Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi said Beijing’s intimidation tactics are further alienating those who identify as Chinese Only 2 percent of respondents to a poll on constitutional amendments and national identity identified as Chinese, while 62.6 percent identified as Taiwanese, the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday. Legislators have proposed amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution (憲法增修條文), which would change the definition of the nation’s territory, remove the Taiwan Provincial Government as an entity, prioritize the use of “Taiwan” for national groups at international events, and remove restrictions on defining the national emblem, national flag and national anthem. The poll showed that 80.5 percent of respondents agreed that the nation should participate as “Taiwan” at events organized by world
MISTAKE: The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is not a UN body, and the government is committed to protecting the nation’s name, Joseph Wu said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy for listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its Web site, and asked that it correct the error. The organization was inaugurated in Brussels in 2016 as a global coalition of mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Six Taiwanese cities at the time joined the coalition as cities in “Taiwan,” the ministry said. However, officials from the Kaohsiung City Government — one of the organization’s members — last week noticed that the city was now listed on the organization’s Web site as a
BALANCED DEVELOPMENT: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm is committed to local investment: a third in the north, a third in the center, a third in the south Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that, based on its strategy of balancing capacity, it plans to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for advanced technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers. “As the company is committed to investing in Taiwan, we try to deploy one-third [of our total production capacity] in the north and have one-third each in the center and south” of the nation, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of Semicon Taiwan’s Master Forum in Taipei. TSMC last year reached its goal of deploying capacity equally across those parts