US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle Corp to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the massively popular Chinese-owned video app that Washington has called a security risk.
The deal, announced by the companies, also includes Walmart Inc as a commercial partner and would create a new US company named TikTok Global.
“I think it’s going to be a fantastic deal,” Trump said. “I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done that’s great, if they don’t that’s okay too.”
Shortly afterward, TikTok — owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) — confirmed the agreement.
ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the US Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would block new downloads and updates to the app from yesterday.
Under the order, Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat was to lose functionality in the US from yesterday.
ByteDance is seeking a valuation of US$60 billion for TikTok. Oracle could buy a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok before a future IPO, and Walmart a 7.5 percent stake.
The two companies would pay a combined US$12 billion for their stakes if they agree to a US$60 billion asking price, Bloomberg reported.
ByteDance would keep the rest of the shares, but as the Chinese company is 40-percent owned by US investors, TikTok would eventually be majority US-owned, a source close to the matter said.
“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the US,” a TikTok spokeswoman said.
ByteDance also confirmed the deal on social media, saying that the three companies would reach an agreement that was “in line with US and Chinese law” as soon as possible.
If it comes to fruition, the deal could mark the de-escalation of a technology battle between Washington and Beijing.
It could also allow Americans to continue using the wildly popular app; the US Department of Commerce announced that it was postponing the ban on TikTok downloads until Sunday, citing “recent positive developments.”
Trump has claimed for weeks that TikTok is collecting user data for Beijing, without ever providing evidence for his allegations.
Trump said that the “security will be 100 percent” and that the companies would use separate cloud servers.
The deal would lead to the creation of a new company, headquartered in Texas, that would have “nothing to do with China” but would still be called TikTok, he said.
Oracle would be in charge of hosting all US user data and the security of the associated computer systems, while Walmart would supply its online sales, order management and payment services.
In a joint statement, Oracle and Walmart said TikTok Global would “pay more than 5 billion in new tax dollars to the US Treasury,” while they and the other companies involved in the deal would launch an initiative to develop online education.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘NO EQUILIBRIUM’: Taiwan’s increased defense spending is a good step, but it needs to do more to have the ability to deter aggression from China, a senior US official said The US plans to sell as many as seven major weapons systems — including mines, cruise missiles and drones — to Taiwan, four people familiar with the discussions said. Pursuing seven sales at once is a rare departure from years of precedent in which US military sales to Taiwan were spaced out and carefully calibrated to minimize tensions with Beijing. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration has this year become more aggressive with China, and the sales would land as relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest point in decades over accusations of spying, lingering trade tensions, disputes about the
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: Several of the PLA fighter jets that crossed the median line of the Strait came within 68km of Hsinchu, drawing warnings from Taiwan, the ministry said At least 18 Chinese military aircraft yesterday flew into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on the second day of a US delegation’s visit, the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that the military responded by deploying an air defense missile system to monitor their activities. A delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach on Thursday started a three-day visit to Taiwan. The ministry from Thursday started publicizing the actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taiwan’s ADIZ on its Web site and Twitter. According to ministry reports, 18 PLA aircraft
ON THEIR OWN: The KMT has decided not to participate as a party at this year’s forum, and if any members do go, they would not be representing the party, Alicia Wang said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday announced that it would not send a delegation “as a political party” to this year’s Straits Forum, after a Chinese TV program described the planned visit to the annual meeting as “suing for peace.” The 12th forum is scheduled to open in Xiamen, China, on Saturday. On Tuesday last week, the KMT announced that former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) would lead the party’s delegation to the forum, with KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) as deputy head. However, on Thursday last week, China Central Television’s (CCTV) Yangshipin (央視頻) program, hosted by Li Hong (李紅), included a headline
WORKING OVERTIME? NTU professor Lee Duu-jong denied that he had held a part-time position at a Chinese university or joined China’s Thousand Talents Program A candidate for the post of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) president yesterday dropped out of the race following a report questioning his links to Chinese academia and government programs. Lee Duu-jong (李篤中), a professor at National Taiwan University’s (NTU) chemical engineering department, was a member of China’s Changjiang Scholars’ Program in 2006 and was on the list of its Thousand Talents Program in 2017, a report by Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine said yesterday. The article said that Lee is suspected of having held a part-time job at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China and was the recipient