The Presidential Office yesterday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his election as Japanese prime minister, saying that it hoped bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger during his tenure.
Suga, 71, won an easy victory in a parliamentary vote, where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a commanding majority.
He bowed deeply as lawmakers applauded his win, but made no immediate comment.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張淳涵) said that Taiwan would seek to deepen its partnership with Japan for the benefit of the people of both nations, and to maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity.
Chang also conveyed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) thanks to Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, for his long-term support for Taiwan and her wishes for his speedy recovery.
Abe resigned on Aug. 29, saying that he was suffering a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis that forced him to cut short a first term in office and said that he no longer felt able to continue as prime minister.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also congratulated Suga and said it had instructed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan to relay to Suga the congratulations of Tsai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁).
The ministry said that Suga, during his tenure as chief Cabinet secretary, had helped Abe promote policies beneficial to Taiwan.
Japan is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner, while Taiwan is the fourth-largest trading partner of Japan, the ministry said, adding that Japan is the top overseas destination of Taiwanese, with nearly 5 million traveling to Japan last year.
Taiwan and Japan are both important democracies in the Indo-Pacific region, and the nation would continue to deepen its partnerships with Japan in various areas in a bid to maintain peace, prosperity and stability, it said.
Suga’s Cabinet was announced shortly after the vote, with several ministers keeping their jobs, including Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Finance Taro Aso.
Abe’s brother, Nobuo Kishi, who was adopted by his uncle as a child and carries his surname, is the new minister of defense, replacing Taro Kono, who becomes minister for administrative reform.
Suga is seen as a continuity candidate and has said his run was inspired by a desire to pursue Abe’s policies, although analysts warned of challenges ahead.
“Tough issues are mounting before the Suga Cabinet,” said Shinichi Nishikawa, a professor of political science at Meiji University in Tokyo. “The coronavirus is the top priority to tackle. On the diplomatic front, there are many uncertain factors, including the US presidential election.”
Suga has spent decades in politics and has a reputation for pushing government policies through a sometimes intractable bureaucracy.
He has said that boosting the economy, which was already in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic, would be a top priority, along with containing the coronavirus — essential if the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games are to open as planned in July next year.
On foreign policy, where Suga is a relative novice, he is also likely to tread the path charted by Abe, prioritizing the key relationship with the US, regardless of who is president after November’s election.
CALL FOR PEACE: Taiwan urged China to exercise restraint to maintain regional stability, while calling on like-minded nations to recognize the threat Beijing poses The Ministry of National Defense yesterday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for holding a joint naval-air exercise 90 nautical miles (166km) off the coast of Taiwan, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the global community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China. Both ministries held rare impromptu news conferences yesterday evening to denounce China’s action. The defense ministry had earlier issued an English-language statement on Twitter calling on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to exercise restraint and for the CCP to be a peacemaker and maintain regional stability. It said it had detected multiple waves
‘NOT AN INCH’: The president said after incursions by Chinese warplanes that there should be very smooth collaboration between the executive and military branches President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan would not budge “an inch” on issues of sovereign territory and would stalwartly defend its democratic freedoms. Tsai made the remarks during an inspection of surface-to-air missiles at an air force base in Hualien. She was accompanied by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) and Republic of China Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基). After attending a briefing, Tsai was given a demonstration of procedures for a missile launch. Tsai granted the base a one-time subsidy to boost troop
RIVERSIDE CAMP: As rescuers continued their search for a missing man, Taipower said that the floodgates at a hydro plant on the Lishi Creek opened due to a malfunction Three people have been confirmed dead and one was missing after being swept away by a flash flood while camping in Nantou County’s Renai Township (仁愛), police said yesterday. Six people from two families were camping near Lishi Creek (栗栖溪) when the riverbanks were suddenly flooded just after 4am, carrying away four of the campers — including two children — who were asleep in their tents, police said. A man who was among those swept away was able to climb ashore and call for help, police said, adding that another man had gone missing in the turmoil at the campsite.
ON THEIR OWN: The KMT has decided not to participate as a party at this year’s forum, and if any members do go, they would not be representing the party, Alicia Wang said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday announced that it would not send a delegation “as a political party” to this year’s Straits Forum, after a Chinese TV program described the planned visit to the annual meeting as “suing for peace.” The 12th forum is scheduled to open in Xiamen, China, on Saturday. On Tuesday last week, the KMT announced that former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) would lead the party’s delegation to the forum, with KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) as deputy head. However, on Thursday last week, China Central Television’s (CCTV) Yangshipin (央視頻) program, hosted by Li Hong (李紅), included a headline