Beijing yesterday claimed that Australia’s intelligence agency questioned foreign correspondents working for Chinese state-run media, seizing computers and mobile phones in raids apparently linked to a billowing spy scandal.
The accusation, the latest scrap in a diplomatic falling-out that spans security, trade and media freedoms, follows an investigation by Beijing into Australian journalists based in China.
The remaining two foreign correspondents working for Australian media in China, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, fled on Monday fearing arrest, while another — Cheng Lei (成蕾), who worked as an anchor for Chinese state TV — is being detained under “national security” laws.
Photo: Reuters / Australian Broadcasting Corp
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) yesterday added a new layer to the intrigue, saying that Australia-based journalists from Xinhua news agency, China News Service and China Media Group were the target of raids by local intelligence agents in late June.
Four journalists were “interrogated ... on the grounds of a possible breach of Australia’s anti-foreign interference laws,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing.
They were questioned and had their phones and computers, and even their children’s tablets, confiscated, he said.
“Journalists of the Chinese media in Australia have strictly observed local laws and regulations,” he added.
Australia’s actions “seriously interferes with the normal reporting duties of the Chinese media ... and causes serious damage to the physical and mental health of the journalists and their families,” Zhao said.
The four are thought to be back in China, he added.
Beijing is furious at Canberra for taking a leading role in calls for a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and has hit back with a battery of tariffs on Australian imports, from beef to barley.
China is Australia’s biggest export market, but that has not deterred Canberra’s outspoken approach to sensitive issues ranging from human rights in the Xinjiang region to questions over China’s role in Australia’s 5G network.
The Australian intelligence activity is alleged to have taken place on June 26.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) refused to confirm or deny the raids, while the Australian Federal Police said that it had “no comment to make” on the matter.
Court documents show that Australian intelligence and police officers raided the home and office of New South Wales Legislator Shaoquett Moselmane on the same day in June, as part of a months-long investigation into covert Chinese influence campaigns in the nation.
The documents showed that the raids were related to the activities of Moselmane’s aide, John Zhang (張智森), who is accused of collaborating with China’s main spy agency.
It is believed that Zhang and Moselmane had a WeChat group with the journalists who were targeted by the alleged ASIO raids, as well as Chinese state-linked academics.
The group “concealed from or failed to disclose to Mr Moselmane that they were acting on behalf of or in collaboration with Chinese State and Party apparatus,” documents lodged with the Australian High Court allege.
One of the academics in the chat group, Chen Hong (陳弘) — a professor at East China Normal University and a prominent media commentator — yesterday said that he had learned that his own Australian visa had also been revoked.
“The e-mail actually cited that the visa was canceled because ASIO made an assessment that I directly or indirectly have a risk to Australia’s security, which I absolutely refuse to accept, of course,” Chen said.
The Taipei City Government is cracking down on owners of short-term rental units, including Airbnb listings, who have been offering their units for home quarantine or isolation stays, amid concern that such rentals could be a loophole in disease-prevention efforts. As of Sept. 22, people under a home isolation or quarantine order can only stay at quarantine hotels, at home or at a place offered by another person free of charge, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference yesterday. Owners of short-term rental units who rent to people under a home isolation or quarantine order would be fined
CARRY LABEL: The agency said that Carry Hi-tech imported about 3.37 million non-medical masks and mixed them with those for the government’s rationing system A New Taipei City pharmacist reported that a shipment of masks from a local supplier contained more than 3 million that were made in China, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The pharmacist in Sanchong District (三重), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that one package was labeled with simplified Chinese characters that read: “Made in Anhui Province,” the FDA said. The shipment was from Carry Hi-tech Co (加利科技) in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), it said. The FDA said that it collaborated with the New Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City
NATIONAL CONGRESS: Its report on party reform included a suggestion that one in every five KMT nominees for legislator-at-large seats should be younger than 40 The Republic of China (ROC) Constitution is the “rock” for stable cross-strait relations, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) reform committee report presented at the party’s national congress yesterday said, adding that the “1992 consensus” should be applied to maintain cross-strait relations. The KMT yesterday held its national congress at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. The theme of this year’s congress was “Protect Taiwan, safeguard democracy and fight for the future.” Following the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, the party on March 31 established a reform committee that is divided into four groups: financial stability, organizational
NEW MEASURES: From Jan. 1, all pork products sold anywhere, including at food stalls, traditional markets and restaurants, must be legibly marked with the country of origin The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced the maximum residue limits (MRLs) for US pork containing ractopamine: 0.04 parts per million (ppm) for liver and kidneys, and 0.01ppm for all other parts of the animal. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that to protect people’s health, the MRLs for US pork containing ractopamine were based on scientific evidence and health risk assessments. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would lift bans on US pork containing ractopamine and US beef from cattle more than 30 months old. The policy is scheduled to take effect