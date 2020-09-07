The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed that more than 830,000 nonmedical-grade masks were seized at customs for being falsely labeled as being made in Taiwan.
Tsai Shou-chuan (蔡壽洤), head of the center’s supply division, said that customs conducted batch-by-batch inspections on imported masks from Aug. 10 to Friday, and 577 batches of nonmedical-grade masks — a total of about 838,320 masks — were seized for false labeling.
The Bureau of Foreign Trade would fine those responsible, while prosecutors would investigate and decide whether the masks should be returned or destroyed, he said.
Photo: CNA
The seizure comes after the owner of New Taipei City-based mask supplier Carry Hi-tech Co (加利科技) was last week accused of importing more than 3 million nonmedical-grade masks from China and selling them through the government’s mask rationing system as medical masks made in Taiwan.
Asked if importers of the seized masks included local mask suppliers of medical masks for the government’s mask rationing system, Tsai said they did, and that an investigation report would be released in two weeks.
However, the center later said that his response was “a slip of the tongue,” and that the center has not yet confirmed whether suppliers for the government’s mask rationing system were involved.
As for people who bought masks with the “Carry mask” logo imprinted on them, the case is being investigated by the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office.
The center had announced that people who had bought Carry Hi-tech masks through the rationing system could exchange them at pharmacies from Friday.
Tsai yesterday said that more than 530,000 Carry Hi-tech masks were exchanged on Friday and another 743,202 were exchanged on Saturday, bringing the total number of recalled Carry Hi-tech masks to 1,279,177 in the first two days.
More than 1.19 million Carry Hi-tech masks, or 90 percent, were recalled in New Taipei City, he added.
Meanwhile, the center yesterday reported an imported case of COVID-19 — a Taiwanese man who had returned from the Philippines.
The man, who is in his 40s, works and lives in the Philippines, and returned to Taiwan alone on Thursday, center spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
The man began experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and sore muscles on Tuesday last week, but did not seek medical attention, he said.
Chuang said the man reported that a Filipino friend who lives with him had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The man had informed the airline personnel about his condition before boarding the plane, and wore a mask and protective clothing throughout the flight, he said, adding that his first test result taken at the airport came back negative.
As the man continued to experience shortness of breath and chest tightness during his stay at a centralized quarantine facility, he was tested again and the test came back positive yesterday, making him the nation’s 493rd confirmed case, Chuang said.
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a
DEFENDING VYSTRCIL: The EU welcomes partnerships, but they must be based on respect, Germany’s foreign minister said, adding: Threats have no place in Europe French and German officials yesterday criticized Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) over a threat he issued because of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan. Wang was on a five-nation visit to Europe to counter US pressure on issues such as democracy in Hong Kong and data security regarding apps such as TikTok and WeChat, which US President Donald Trump is seeking to ban. However, Wang’s trip was overshadowed by comments he made on Monday, when he called Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan a “provocation” and said that the senate president would “pay a heavy price.” French Ministry of Foreign
DUTY: Legislative bodies must defend democratic principles, Milos Vystrcil said, adding that Prague would not follow the orders of non-democratic nations, referring to China Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he is “Taiwanese,” as Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the common goal of defending democratic values. Speaking at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Vystrcil began his speech by comparing the differences between the Czech and Taiwanese parliaments, with the former bicameral and the latter unicameral. Although this would inevitably raise the question of which system works better, he said he believes there is not a single system that would be the best or would suit all nations, as countries in a free and democratic world have different criteria for functional democracy. However, all