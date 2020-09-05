The Pacific island nation of Palau has urged the US military to build bases on its territory — which lies in a region where Washington is pushing back against growing Chinese influence.
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week visited the nation and accused Beijing of “ongoing destabilizing activities” in the Pacific.
Palauan President Tommy Remengesau later revealed he told Esper that the US military is welcome to build facilities in his country.
Photo: AFP
“Palau’s request to the US military remains simple — build joint-use facilities, then come and use them regularly,” he said in a letter to Esper that his office released this week.
The note, addressed to Esper and marked “by hand delivery, Koror, Palau,” said that the nation of 22,000 was open to hosting land bases, port facilities and airfields for the US military.
Remengesau said a US Coast Guard presence in Palau would help patrol its vast marine reserve, which covers an area of ocean the size of Spain and is difficult to monitor.
While Palau is an independent nation, it has no military and the US is responsible for its defense under an agreement with Washington called the Compact of Free Association.
Under the deal, the US military has access to the islands, although it has not stationed troops there.
“We should use the mechanisms of the compact to establish a regular US military presence in Palau,” Remengesau said. “The US military’s right to establish defense sites in the Republic of Palau has been under-utilized for the entire duration of the compact.”
Bases in Palau would not only increase US military preparedness, but also help the local economy, which is struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic has halted tourism, its main industry, he said.
Palau was the scene of bloody fighting between US and Japanese forces in World War II, but Washington focused on bases in the Philippines and Guam after the war.
A US military radar facility is planned for Palau, but construction has been suspended because of the pandemic, with the island nation eager to retain its virus-free status.
In addition to its close US ties, Palau is also one of Taiwan’s four remaining allies in the Pacific and only 15 worldwide.
Palau has refused to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, prompting Beijing in 2018 to effectively ban its tourists from visiting the country.
While not naming China directly, Remengesau told Esper that “destabilizing actors have already stepped forward to take advantage” of the virus-related economic crises that island nations are experiencing.
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
DEFENDING VYSTRCIL: The EU welcomes partnerships, but they must be based on respect, Germany’s foreign minister said, adding: Threats have no place in Europe French and German officials yesterday criticized Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) over a threat he issued because of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan. Wang was on a five-nation visit to Europe to counter US pressure on issues such as democracy in Hong Kong and data security regarding apps such as TikTok and WeChat, which US President Donald Trump is seeking to ban. However, Wang’s trip was overshadowed by comments he made on Monday, when he called Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan a “provocation” and said that the senate president would “pay a heavy price.” French Ministry of Foreign