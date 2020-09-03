French and German officials yesterday criticized Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) over a threat he issued because of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan.
Wang was on a five-nation visit to Europe to counter US pressure on issues such as democracy in Hong Kong and data security regarding apps such as TikTok and WeChat, which US President Donald Trump is seeking to ban.
However, Wang’s trip was overshadowed by comments he made on Monday, when he called Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan a “provocation” and said that the senate president would “pay a heavy price.”
Photo: Reuters
French Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll on Tuesday said that the Europe-China relationship must be based on the principle of dialogue and reciprocity, as well as mutual respect, and that the EU would not accept threats made to one its member countries, French media reported.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas echoed the sentiment, saying that while the EU welcomed foreign partnerships, it expected respect from them.
“Threats have no place here [in Europe],” Maas said.
Europe must be confident in its protection of its own interests and must avoid becoming a puppet of powerful nations like the US, Russia or China, he said, adding that he had communicated Germany’s support for the Czech Republic to Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek.
Maas also criticized China over human rights abuses, including mass internment of Uighurs in camps in Xinjiang and its implementation of national security legislation in Hong Kong.
Maas called on China to redact the Hong Kong legislation, to implement universal suffrage in the territory and to uphold its “one China, two countries” framework that promises a high degree of autonomy to Hong Kong and Macau.
However, Wang said that Xinjiang and Hong Kong were China’s internal matters and that foreign interference was unwelcome.
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova also spoke out about Wang’s threat to Vystrcil, tweeting that “#Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic. #EU-#China relations are based on dialogue and mutual respect.”
Slovakia and the Czech Republic were previously one nation, Czechoslovakia, but separated in 1993 and today maintain close ties.
“Threats directed at one of the EU members and its representatives contradict the very essence of our partnership and as such are unacceptable,” Caputova wrote.
Meanwhile, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said that he was “unhappy to see such diplomatic language,” and that China and the Czech Republic should engage in dialogue.
The EU and China would continue to discuss Taiwan, Hong Kong and other issues, Stano said.
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
NO MISCALCULATIONS: The president urged Beijing to fulfill its role as a regional power after the PLA launched missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan is concerned about potential accidents in the region as military activity increases and called on Beijing to restrain itself, after China allegedly fired four missiles in the South China Sea. Tsai made the remarks after delivering a virtual address to the Indo-Pacific Leaders Dialogue at the invitation of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The Presidential Office yesterday released a transcript of her speech and the question-and-answer session with participants. China’s latest volley of missile launches into the world’s most hotly contested body of water served as a warning to two key US targets: aircraft carriers
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
SETTING STANDARDS: The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it yesterday finalized a new rule that would require vendors to clearly label the origin of pork products President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on US beef and pork imports, while setting standards for pork containing ractopamine, in an apparent attempt to broker a trade deal with the US. “This is a decision that was made based on national economic interests and is in line with future comprehensive strategic objectives,” Tsai told a news conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Despite her Democratic Progressive Party’s long insistence on a “zero tolerance” policy toward ractopamine, Tsai said she has instructed government agencies to set a “safe tolerance” level for the leanness-enhancing drug in imported pork,