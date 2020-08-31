President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday welcomed a delegation from the Czech Republic headed by Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil with an online message, saying that she looked forward to deepening cooperation with the European country.
Tsai’s welcome to the 89-member delegation followed its arrival earlier in the day on a direct charter flight from Prague.
The delegation, which includes eight Czech senators and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, is to visit Taipei until Friday.
Photo: CNA
Tsai expressed the hope that the two nations would continue their efforts to deepen cooperation on issues related to epidemic control, trade and investment, tourism and travel, and international participation.
Vystrcil, the second-highest-ranking official of the Czech Republic after the country’s president, is his nation’s highest-level official ever to visit Taiwan.
The visit has been strongly condemned by China. However, Vystrcil said the Czech Republic would not bow to China’s objections, Reuters reported on Saturday.
Photo: Tony Yao, Taipei Times
During his stay, Vystrcil is to meet with Tsai and other top officials.
He is also scheduled to deliver speeches at National Chengchi University in Taipei today and at the Legislative Yuan tomorrow.
Vystrcil would also receive a Congressional Diplomacy Honorary Medal from the legislature tomorrow.
Some members of the delegation are to attend a Taiwan-Czech Republic economic, trade and investment forum scheduled for today in Taipei that is to focus on artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, the green economy and innovation, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has said.
