Number of Hong Kongers wanting residency peaks

The number of Hong Kongers applying for residency in Taiwan reached 892 last month, a monthly high for this year, National Immigration Agency (NIA) statistics showed.

The number increased 70 percent from 525 in the same period last year, after Beijing imposed national security legislation on Hong Kong on June 30. The law defines and prohibits acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

As of last month, 4,775 Hong Kongers had filed for residency in Taiwan this year, the NIA statistics showed.

From January to June, 710, 832, 784, 531, 495 and 531 Hong Kongers had filed for residency in Taiwan each month respectively, the statistics showed.

The annual number last year totaled 7,332 — a record high.

The rising trend could be attributed to a number of reasons, including similarities of culture and language, and the distance between Taiwan and Hong Kong, an agency official, who declined to be named, said yesterday.

The appeal of Taiwan’s greater democratic institutions is another reason, with several “unexpected tactics” used by Beijing to undermine Hong Kong’s pursuit of democracy in the past few years being the final straw, the official said.

Of the reasons given on residency applications from January to June, the top three were “to live with a Taiwanese blood relative or spouse,” “investment” and “work,” in that order.

Hong Kongers who have spent one year on a temporary residency permit in Taiwan, and have been outside the nation for less than 30 days, or have spent two consecutive years in Taiwan and have been in the nation for more than 270 days each year, are eligible for permanent residency, the agency said.

Only those who have acquired permanent residency can proceed with household registration and apply for a National Identification Card, it added.