A group of Taipei high-school students have circumnavigated Taiwan proper by bus in a one-day journey, which they highly recommend for the beautiful scenery and the experience of watching the sun rise over the Pacific Ocean along Provincial Highway No. 9.
Wang Yu-hsiang (王昱翔), from Taipei Municipal Yongchun Senior High School, yesterday said that the COVID-19 pandemic meant his classmates could not take trips abroad to celebrate their graduation, so he helped to plan the 24-hour trip using intercity buses.
“Journeying around Taiwan on the coastal roads has become a must for many Taiwanese, a mission to achieve in one’s lifetime. It can be done in so many ways, by walking, cycling, riding a scooter, driving a car and taking the railway,” Wang said.
Photo courtesy of Wang Yu-hsiang
With the opening this year of the improved sections of Suhua Highway from Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) to Hualien, people have found it convenient to take intercity buses around Taiwan.
Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation (國光客運) officials said they have seen an increase in passengers, after a YouTuber posted videos of sights along the bus routes.
The high-school students also posted messages of appreciation, after they completed their journey in 24 hours, they said.
The students thanked the bus drivers for providing commentary of famous sights along the way and taking them to the best spot to watch the sunrise, they said.
Their trip started at 9pm at the Taipei Bus Station, where they took Kuo-Kuang bus No. 1838 to Kaohsiung and then transferred to Kuo-Kuang No. 1778 to Taitung County’s Jinlun Village (金崙).
From there, they took DingDong Bus (鼎東客運) No. 8135 to Taitung, where they transferred to DingDong’s Taiwan Shuttle Bus (台灣好行) for the eastern coast line to Sansiantai (三仙台).
They then took Hualien Transportation (花蓮客運) bus No. 1145 along the east coast highway north to Hualien City, and took Taipei Bus (台北客運) No. 1071 for the final leg to Taipei’s Nangang Bus Station, at a total cost of NT$1,838 per person.
NO WAY OUT? Investors were concerned that expanded rules to prevent Huawei from obtaining chips using US tech would affect suppliers like the Taiwanese chip designer Shares of handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) tumbled nearly 10 percent in Taipei yesterday, as Washington’s expanded ban on Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) access to US technology and software affected its suppliers. The sell-off was sparked by the US Department of Commerce’s announcement on Monday of changes that build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates to an economic blacklist and imposing license requirements on any chip procurement transactions. The new regulations aim to further limit Huawei from obtaining foreign-made chips developed or produced from US software or technology, the department said. The new rules also “prevent Huawei’s
SOLUTION: A new machine was designed for NT$10 million to produce the masks, which would be produced at a slower rate, as some parts need to be added by hand Joint efforts are under way to produce masks that are transparent around the mouth to help people who read lips to communicate, as well as for those working in the service industry, a mask producer said yesterday. The Industrial Development Bureau and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute have designed the new masks after being approached by the nonprofit Dandelion Hearing Association, which works with speech and hearing-impaired people, institute research director Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄) said. The only transparent protective face coverings on the market are the face shields worn by people working in the food and beverage industry, he said. While
Bringing “the Republic of China (Taiwan)” onto the global stage is essential to the government’s diplomatic efforts, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized a social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegedly praising the absence of the “Republic of China” (ROC) title on an official name plate. The ministry in a Facebook post on Monday celebrated the opening of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland. A Chinese-language hashtag in the post read that it was a “pleasant” sight that the office’s name plate only uses “Taiwan” without “other redundant
NEW SEMESTER: The new policy would affect 232 current students and 2,300 freshmen, who would be allowed into Taiwan in groups of 50 to 100 per day Starting yesterday, schools at the senior-high school level and under can apply for foreign students, including Chinese, to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Speaking at the center’s weekly news conference, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said there were no new COVID-19 cases yesterday and the total number of cases in Taiwan remained at 486. Of the 486, seven people have died, 457 have been released from isolation after treatment and 22 people are hospitalized. Chen said as the quarantine situation of foreign students at local universities has been proceeding smoothly, all schools