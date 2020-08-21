Hong Kong slams US decision to suspend treaties

AP, HONG KONG





The Hong Kong government yesterday condemned the US’ decision to suspend extradition and tax exemption treaties with the territory, saying it was being used as a “pawn” in geopolitics.

The US on Wednesday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, becoming the latest country to do so after Canada, Australia and Britain suspended such agreements.

The US also suspended an agreement with Hong Kong on reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

“The US’ unilateral decision reflects its disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism under the current administration and should be condemned by the international community,” the territory’s government said in a statement.

The government “strongly objects to and deplores the US’ action, which is widely seen as a move to create troubles in the China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn,” it said.

The government said that bilateral agreements were not preferential treatment given to Hong Kong, but were negotiated in good faith to benefit both parties.

Hong Kong has faced mounting international pressure following Beijing’s implementation of national security legislation, which has been viewed as an attack on the “one country, two systems” framework under which the territory has been governed since 1997.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hong Kong would also suspend its extradition agreement with the US in response.

“I want to emphasize again that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and no one should interfere,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said, urging the US to “stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.”

Since July 1997, Hong Kong has surrendered 69 fugitives to the US, with the US extraditing 23 people to Hong Kong, according to official data.

Separately yesterday, lawmakers from Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, said they planned to conduct a poll and hold a debate to determine whether they would continue serving in the legislature for another year, following the one year postponement of next month’s elections.

Opinions within the pro-democracy camp differ on whether lawmakers should boycott the extension of their terms or stay to have a voice in the legislature.

“The public opinion is still very divided, we want the solidarity of the people,” Legislator James To (涂謹申) told a news conference. “We would prepare at least one debate in order to have a comprehensive range of arguments and points so that the whole society can decide.”

Democratic Party lawmakers did not specify a time frame or details of the public poll.

Several pro-democracy lawmakers have already spoken out against serving another year in the legislature.

People Power Chairman Ray Chan (陳志全) said on Twitter he would boycott the “illegitimate” extension.

“It’ll open the floodgate for all kinds of meddling for years to come,” Chan said.