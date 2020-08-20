Bringing “the Republic of China (Taiwan)” onto the global stage is essential to the government’s diplomatic efforts, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized a social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegedly praising the absence of the “Republic of China” (ROC) title on an official name plate.
The ministry in a Facebook post on Monday celebrated the opening of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland.
A Chinese-language hashtag in the post read that it was a “pleasant” sight that the office’s name plate only uses “Taiwan” without “other redundant words.”
Photo: CNA
The ROC is recognized by 15 countries, former KMT spokeswoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, asking if the nation’s loss of seven allies over the past four years resulted from the ministry’s efforts to remove redundancy.
The party is not questioning the ministry’s use of the word “pleasant,” but rather the post’s content, KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) told a news conference yesterday, urging the ministry to explain if it perceives the ROC as a redundancy.
If the ministry really considers the ROC a redundancy, it should propose amendments to the Constitution or the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said.
The ministry respects the creativity of the editor managing its Facebook posts, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.
The office in Hargeisa is the nation’s only representative office using “Taiwan” in its name, which is significant, she added.
Responding to the controversy again yesterday, Ou said that a representative office’s naming is predicated on the consensus between Taiwan and the host country.
The ministry has never said that ROC represents redundant words, she said, calling on people not to politicize the social media post.
Tsai said that the ministry has explained the matter, emphasizing that the ROC is “absolutely not a redundancy.”
The purpose of diplomatic and international events is to bring the ROC (Taiwan) to the world, Tsai said.
Tsai has been increasingly using the word “Taiwan” in her official speeches delivered in Mandarin.
In her first inaugural speech in May 2016, she referred to the nation as the “ROC,” while in her second inaugural speech in May, she used “Taiwan” more often than the “ROC,” Chinese-language transcripts of her speeches showed.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng and CNA
‘PARTNER NATIONS’: The fighter jets are being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s new plant in South Carolina and would feature state of-the-art fire-control radar The government has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The nation’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first US sale of advanced fighter jets to Taiwan since then-US president George H.W. Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A US$62 billion figure announced by the US Department of Defense on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade. The US administration first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification
SOLUTION: A new machine was designed for NT$10 million to produce the masks, which would be produced at a slower rate, as some parts need to be added by hand Joint efforts are under way to produce masks that are transparent around the mouth to help people who read lips to communicate, as well as for those working in the service industry, a mask producer said yesterday. The Industrial Development Bureau and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute have designed the new masks after being approached by the nonprofit Dandelion Hearing Association, which works with speech and hearing-impaired people, institute research director Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄) said. The only transparent protective face coverings on the market are the face shields worn by people working in the food and beverage industry, he said. While
FOUR PRIORITIES: Chen Chi-mai said that he would focus on industrial transformation, job creation, the reduction of air pollution and building transport infrastructure in the city Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday won the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election to fill the vacancy left by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who was removed from office after a recall vote on June 6. Chen received 671,804 votes, or 70.03 percent, against 248,478, or 25.90 percent, for KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) and 38,960, or 4.06 percent, for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政), according to the final vote tallies from the Kaohsiung City Election Commission. In his victory speech, Chen said that people’s
NO WAY OUT? Investors were concerned that expanded rules to prevent Huawei from obtaining chips using US tech would affect suppliers like the Taiwanese chip designer Shares of handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) tumbled nearly 10 percent in Taipei yesterday, as Washington’s expanded ban on Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) access to US technology and software affected its suppliers. The sell-off was sparked by the US Department of Commerce’s announcement on Monday of changes that build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates to an economic blacklist and imposing license requirements on any chip procurement transactions. The new regulations aim to further limit Huawei from obtaining foreign-made chips developed or produced from US software or technology, the department said. The new rules also “prevent Huawei’s