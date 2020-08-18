New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday delayed looming national elections by four weeks to Oct. 17 after a renewed COVID-19 outbreak hampered campaigning.
Ardern was under pressure from political opponents and her coalition partners to shift the original Sept. 19 vote following the shock discovery of COVID-19 in Auckland last week, sending the nation’s largest city into lockdown.
She said the return of the virus after 102 days without community transmission had rattled Kiwis and could have discouraged some from casting ballots next month.
Photo: AFP
Ardern, who is riding high in opinion polls, acknowledged concerns from rivals that curbs on campaigning would unfairly weigh the election in favor of her government.
After spending the weekend consulting party leaders and the Electoral Commission, she chose Oct. 17, the earliest delayed date available to her.
Ardern said the change meant all parties would be campaigning under the same conditions and she would not move the election’s timing again regardless of the situation.
“I have absolutely no intention at all to change from this point,” the prime minister said.
“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead,” she said.
All parties temporarily suspended campaigning in the wake of last week’s outbreak, the source of which remains unknown.
The virus was first detected in four family members in Auckland early last week and by yesterday, the cluster had grown to 58 confirmed cases, with five people in hospital.
The nation is following the same strategy that helped contain the novel coronavirus during a seven-week lockdown earlier this year — isolating positive cases, contact tracing and extensive testing.
The earlier success has helped lift Ardern’s personal popularity rating to a record 60 percent, along with her leadership during last year’s Christchurch mosque attacks and the White Island volcano eruption.
Ardern’s Labour Party is on track to win office in its own right, without the minor party coalition partners — the Greens and New Zealand First — it needed during its first term.
‘PARTNER NATIONS’: The fighter jets are being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s new plant in South Carolina and would feature state of-the-art fire-control radar The government has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The nation’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first US sale of advanced fighter jets to Taiwan since then-US president George H.W. Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A US$62 billion figure announced by the US Department of Defense on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade. The US administration first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification
Taiwanese-independence advocates yesterday accused former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of breaking national security laws and called on the judiciary to investigate after his statement that “China will wage a battle, which will be quick and will be the last battle for Taiwan.” Ma showed his true colors “as a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party” in his speech on Monday when he said the “first battle will be the last,” Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said. “Ma is threatening Taiwanese by claiming that Beijing will launch a quick invasion of Taiwan, but that the US military will have no
FOUR PRIORITIES: Chen Chi-mai said that he would focus on industrial transformation, job creation, the reduction of air pollution and building transport infrastructure in the city Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday won the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election to fill the vacancy left by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who was removed from office after a recall vote on June 6. Chen received 671,804 votes, or 70.03 percent, against 248,478, or 25.90 percent, for KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) and 38,960, or 4.06 percent, for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政), according to the final vote tallies from the Kaohsiung City Election Commission. In his victory speech, Chen said that people’s
SOLUTION: A new machine was designed for NT$10 million to produce the masks, which would be produced at a slower rate, as some parts need to be added by hand Joint efforts are under way to produce masks that are transparent around the mouth to help people who read lips to communicate, as well as for those working in the service industry, a mask producer said yesterday. The Industrial Development Bureau and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute have designed the new masks after being approached by the nonprofit Dandelion Hearing Association, which works with speech and hearing-impaired people, institute research director Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄) said. The only transparent protective face coverings on the market are the face shields worn by people working in the food and beverage industry, he said. While