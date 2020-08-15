Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday agreed to normalize ties in a landmark US-brokered deal, only the third such accord the Jewish state has struck with an Arab nation.
The news was broken by US President Donald Trump in a tweet hailing a “HUGE breakthrough” and a “Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends.”
Leaders from both nations would sign the deal at the White House in roughly three weeks, Trump said.
Photos: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “historic day” and would launch a “new era” for the Arab world and Israel.
Palestinians rejected the deal, calling it a “betrayal” of their cause, including their claim to Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.
Palestinian group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, said that the agreement “does not serve the Palestinian cause.”
A joint statement by Trump, Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced that they had “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”
Israel would “suspend declaring sovereignty” over occupied Palestinian West Bank areas, it said, which was an idea proposed in Trump’s earlier plan to resolve the conflict.
Crown Prince Mohammad wrote on Twitter that “during a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.”
Netanyahu said shortly afterward in a television address that he had only agreed to delay, not cancel, the plans, which remained “on the table” and that he would “never give up our rights to our land.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he hoped the deal could help realize a two-state solution with Palestine for peace in the Middle East.
Annexation would “effectively close the door” on negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders and “destroy the prospect” of a viable Palestinian state, he said.
Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass told reporters that the deal was “a milestone in Arab acceptance of Israel in the region.”
It was also “a brake on annexation, which would jeopardize Israel’s peace with Jordan and Israel’s own future as a Jewish, democratic state,” Haas said.
However, Turkey and Iran yesterday condemned the deal.
“While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “History and the conscience of the people living in the region will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behavior.”
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it a “stab in the back to all Muslims.”
“The UAE government and other accompanying governments must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this action,” it said.
Additional reporting by AP
SCHEDULE: The delegation is due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen this morning and witness the signing of an MOU on bilateral health cooperation in the afternoon US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar yesterday arrived in Taipei aboard a US government plane at the head of a delegation that is the highest-level visit by a US official since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979. Azar’s flight landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:48pm, nearly one hour earlier than scheduled, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The apron where it landed is reserved for military aircraft, the Songshan Air Force Base Command said. The members of Azar’s delegation included HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec, HHS Chief of Staff Brian
CHINESE FIGHTERS: Beijing marked the US Cabinet member’s visit by briefly sending two warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday morning President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in the highest-level official meeting between the two nations since 1979. “It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from [US] President [Donald] Trump to Taiwan,” Azar said during the open portion of his courtesy call to the Presidential Office, which was streamed live online before Tsai and Azar held a closed-door meeting. “Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent,
PARTNERSHIP AND LEARNING: A Princeton University health policy researcher said that the nation would be a ‘treasure trove’ of information for the US health chief US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Friday said he wants to learn about Taiwan’s “incredibly effective” response to COVID-19, even though the nation did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to wear masks. Azar leads a US delegation arriving today for a three-day visit to Taiwan. They are to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and health system leaders, and Azar is to give a speech to public health graduates. “The message of this trip is about Taiwan,” Azar said in an interview, deflecting a question about China.
Taiwanese-independence advocates yesterday accused former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of breaking national security laws and called on the judiciary to investigate after his statement that “China will wage a battle, which will be quick and will be the last battle for Taiwan.” Ma showed his true colors “as a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party” in his speech on Monday when he said the “first battle will be the last,” Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said. “Ma is threatening Taiwanese by claiming that Beijing will launch a quick invasion of Taiwan, but that the US military will have no