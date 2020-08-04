The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.1 last month, returning to growth mode after three months, as almost all sectors reported a pickup, despite lingering global uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The index rose 6.9 points from one month earlier, driven by a hefty increase in new orders across industries, the Taipei-based think tank said.
“Operating conditions are definitely improving, but it is too early to bet on a recovery,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing.
Photo: Wu Chia-ying, Taipei Times
Many firms remain conservative about order visibility beyond this quarter, as escalating COVID-19 infections in most parts of the world bode ill for global trade, Chang said.
PMI movements aim to capture the health of the manufacturing industry, with scores larger than 50 indicating expansion and scores lower than the threshold suggesting contraction.
The sub-index on new business orders rose 14.1 points to 56.7, while the reading on industrial production added 13 points to 58.3, the monthly survey found.
All sectors reported an increase in new business orders and almost all ramped up production, except companies that supply electrical and machinery equipment, it said.
Companies making food and textile products posted the fastest rebound in output to 76.9, followed by providers of transportation tools at 70.5, it said.
Improving business allowed firms to raise staffing levels to 51.7, gaining 6.5 points from 45.2 in June, it said.
IHS Markit yesterday announced similar findings, with its Taiwan manufacturing PMI survey coming in at 50.6.
“The latest PMI numbers provided hope that Taiwan’s manufacturing sector is getting back on its feet,” IHS Markit associate director Annabel Fiddes said in a release.
Raw materials became more expensive, but firms hesitated to pass on the cost burden to stay competitive, both surveys found.
The landscape looks challenging ahead. The six-month business outlook index by CIER rose 5.2 to 49.3, but electronics suppliers logged an under-par showing of 45.7.
Mobile devices have taken a hit amid the pandemic, while companies in the laptop and TV supply chains enjoyed a surge in demand fueled by remote working and learning.
The non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose by 3.3 points to a new high of 57.3, as service-oriented companies benefited from pent-up demand, CIER said.
The upturn is particularly strong for restaurants and hotels, as well as real-estate developers and brokers, the non-manufacturing survey showed.
Non-manufacturing companies generally expect business to gain further traction in the coming six months, while wholesale companies and financial service providers forecast a business correction, it showed.
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed
‘WEAK POSITIVE’: The man arrived in Taiwan in May and was quarantined for two weeks, Chen Shih-chung said, adding that he might be infected a long time ago The government is considering tightening mask-wearing rules again in light of a potential domestic COVID-19 infection, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, six of which are imported. The other case involves a Belgian engineer who entered Taiwan on May 3 and remained in quarantine until May 17, said Chen, who heads the CECC. Although the source of infection has yet to be identified, the case could end the nation’s record of not having any domestic cases in the previous 110 days. The Belgian, in his 20s, is a technician
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
THAI CASE UPDATE: Twenty-nine close contacts of the worker have been tested with two types of tests, including 18 dorm mates, with 28 negative results so far Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang