Many foreign dignitaries of democratic countries are mourning the passing of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) on Thursday and celebrating his vital contributions to Taiwan’s democratization, while China has said that a push for Taiwanese independence begun by Lee cannot work.
As of yesterday afternoon, 206 foreign dignitaries from 45 countries and organizations had expressed sadness over Lee’s death, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Among the first to express grief on Thursday night, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Hiroyasu Izumi said in a statement that he was deeply saddened about losing Lee, who “embodied the mental bonds of Japan and Taiwan.”
Photo: Lin Tsuei-yi, Taipei Times
“Since the time I was still a young diplomat, I always hoped to receive instruction from Teacher Lee Teng-hui, who is a great statesman, strategist, agriculturist and philosopher,” Izumi wrote in Japanese and Chinese. “After I assumed the representative office in Taiwan in November last year, I aspired to learn from Lee, but that hope can never be realized now, which will become my lifelong regret as a diplomat.”
The seeds that Lee sowed for Taiwan’s democracy have come to fruition, Izumi said, expressing his hope that Lee would continue to see Taiwan’s glory from heaven.
Yesterday, Izumi also hosted a ceremony at the association to mark Lee’s passing.
“President Lee’s death is truly regrettable, and I pray for his soul from the bottom of my heart,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday, as well as writing it on Twitter. “Japanese people have special feelings of closeness to Lee, a person who laid the foundation of Japan-Taiwan ties.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter: “The United States offers its deepest condolences to Taiwan on the passing of its first democratically elected president, Lee Teng-hui. We will continue to cherish his dedication to strengthening the US-Taiwan relationship through shared democratic values.”
The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said that it would fly the US national flag at half mast for three days at its headquarters in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) to mark Lee’s passing.
“An alumnus of Iowa State University and Cornell University, President Lee also epitomized the strong people-to-people ties which bind the United States and Taiwan,” the AIT said in a statement.
“Throughout his life, President Lee was a superlative leader, reformist and public servant,” said Project 2049 Institute chairman Randall Schriver, former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, in a statement.
“The free world will miss him,” former US national security adviser John Bolton wrote on Twitter.
“On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, I offer our deepest sympathies to Taiwan at this sad time,” said Allen Chastanet, prime minister of Saint Lucia, a formal ally of Taiwan.
The British Office Taipei, the European Economic and Trade Office and other local representative offices also honored Lee’s role in building Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) wrote on Twitter that Lee’s passing was another devastating blow for the territory’s democracy, but added: “His spirit will live on as we continue to fight for our freedom here.”
Asked to comment on Pompeo’s remarks about Lee, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said that Taiwanese independence only leads to a dead end.
The historical trend of the unification and rejuvenation of the Chinese people would not be hindered by any people or any forces, he said, calling on other countries to observe Beijing’s “one China” principle.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
THAI CASE UPDATE: Twenty-nine close contacts of the worker have been tested with two types of tests, including 18 dorm mates, with 28 negative results so far Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang