Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesperson.
The same applies to the 12 passengers who sat in the two rows in front or behind the person returning from Hong Kong and crew members on that flight, he said.
Photo: CNA
As for the case of a Thai migrant worker in Bangkok who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Taiwan on Tuesday last week, Chuang said that 29 close contacts have been identified, including 18 who lived in the same dormitory — who have been placed in mandatory isolation — and 11 colleagues, who have been asked to practice self-health management.
The man, in his 30s, developed diarrhea on Wednesday, but did not develop a fever or other symptoms, but tested positive on Saturday in a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, Chuang said.
Of the 18 dorm mates, one person developed a cough and runny nose on Saturday and is being isolated at a hospital, while the others have been placed in a centralized quarantine facility, he said.
RT-PCR results for 28 were negative and one is still being tested, while nucleic acid-based testing for antibodies also was negative in 28 people, while one is still being tested, Chuang said.
An additional 160 people who work at the same company have also been given RT-PCR tests and none have displayed symptoms, and the CECC is checking National Health Insurance data to identify any migrant workers in the Taoyuan area who might have recently sought treatment for suspected COVID-19 symptoms, he said.
As for the new imported cases, No. 463 is a man in his 50s who traveled to the Philippines in March for work, the spokesman said.
He developed a fever, a cough, impaired sense of smell, diarrhea and weakness on Tuesday last week, and sought treatment and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, but he did not receive the test result before he returned to Taiwan on Sunday, Chuang said.
The man had a slight fever upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, so he was tested for COVID-19 at the airport and taken to a centralized quarantine facility, the spokesman said.
Case No. 464 is man in his 30s, who has been working in Hong Kong since January, who began suffering chills and night sweats on July 16, but did not seek medical attention until he developed nasal congestion and an abnormal sense of smell on Thursday, he said.
Case No. 465 is a man in his 30s who had worked in the Philippines since January, and developed a cough, abnormal sense of smell, a sore throat and muscle pain on June 19, but tested negative for COVID-19 when he sought treatment, so he took over-the-counter cold medicine, Chuang said.
Both men reported their symptoms to airport officials and received their positive test results yesterday, he said.
Cases 466 and 467 are a married couple in their 70s who traveled to the Philippines in January to visit family, he said.
The woman (No. 467) developed a fever, a cough and shortness of breath on July 17, but took medicine on her own and did not seek treatment, he said.
However, she reported her symptoms before boarding Sunday’s flight and upon arrival, so she and her husband were tested at the airport, he added.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan