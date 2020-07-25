The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate.
The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote.
Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.”
Photo: AFP / US NAVY / DYLAN M. KINEE
The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1982 and include pledges not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, not to hold prior consultations with China regarding arms sales to Taiwan, and not to be a mediator between Taiwan and China.
They also include assurances that the US will not revise the TRA or press Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China.
The NDAA also highlights US support for the development of Taiwan’s military, including through arms sales, exchanges between top defense officials and military exercises.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The exercises could include the RIMPAC, if appropriate, the NDAA says, although Taiwan has never participated before.
The NDAA also acknowledges China’s “increasingly coercive and aggressive behavior” toward Taiwan, contrary to the US’ expectation of a “peaceful resolution” of Taiwan’s future.
Citing the TRA, the NDAA says that the US would maintain the capacity “to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan, including the capacity of the United States armed forces to deny a ‘fait accompli’ operation by the People’s Republic of China to rapidly seize control of Taiwan.”
A section of the NDAA also advises the US Department of Defense to conduct port calls in Taiwan with two US naval hospital ships — the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy.
The port calls would allow “United States personnel to benefit from the expertise of Taiwanese personnel in light of the successful response of Taiwan to COVID-19” and would allow the two sides to continue collaborating on COVID-19 responses, the NDAA says.
The visits would also improve cooperation between the two sides in the areas of military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said.
The US House of Representatives on July 21 passed its own version of the NDAA.
The two houses would soon begin negotiations to hammer out the differences in their competing bills before a final version can be signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
Separately on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contrasted the responses of Taiwan and China to Washington’s policies.
“We opened our arms to Chinese citizens, only to see the Chinese Communist Party exploit our free and open society,” Pompeo said.
“We marginalized our friends in Taiwan, which later blossomed into a vigorous democracy,” he said.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday thanked the US government for repeatedly voicing support for Taiwan publicly and urged other countries to face the threats posed by Beijing’s expansionism.
Whatever means China uses to squeeze Taiwan’s space in the global community, the government would never succumb to the pressure, Ou said in a statement, adding that the government would continue working with the US and other like-minded countries to defend democratic systems and a rule-based international order.
Ou also thanked the US Congress for continuing to promote Taiwan-US exchanges in military and security affairs.
The NDAA includes many provisions friendly to Taiwan, she said, adding that the ministry would monitor the bill’s development and maintain contact with US agencies to facilitate further Taiwan-US security cooperation.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been