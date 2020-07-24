The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a NT$210 billion (US$7.11 billion) budget proposal for COVID-19 relief, with NT$137.5 billion earmarked for economic stimulus for sectors hit hard by the pandemic.
Under the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) the government was authorized — depending on developments amid the pandemic — to issue a second stimulus budget that does not exceed the first one, which in April had its cap increased to NT$210 billion.
The second budget was proposed because the nation’s export-oriented manufacturing industry has suffered due to a weak global economy, while the tourism and transportation industries need more relief due to restrictions on inbound visitors, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The increase would be funded entirely by borrowing, the DGBAS said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs would receive the largest slice, NT$137.5 billion, of which NT$38.2 billion would be used to offset a shortage of funds for the Triple Stimulus Vouchers; NT$45 billion would be to guarantee loans companies had taken out; and NT$37.8 billion would cover salaries and operational costs of businesses in service, trade, exhibition, manufacturing and manufacturing-related industries, the DGBAS said.
The Triple Stimulus Vouchers cost NT$51.1 billion, it said.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare would be given NT$37.4 billion, including NT$2 billion for research and development of COVID-19 vaccines; NT$11.6 billion for purchasing such vaccines; NT$12 billion in bonuses and reimbursements to personnel involved in disease prevention; and NT$5.3 billion for the government’s response to the pandemic, the proposal showed.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications would receive NT$9.8 billion, including NT$6.8 billion to subsidize salaries for travel agency employees, tour guides and stores at international airports; NT$2 billion for airports to cover shortfalls in landing and royalty fees; NT$400 million for transportation companies that carried people from airports after they were ordered into quarantine; and NT$200 million to hotels enlisted by local governments to accommodate people ordered into isolation, it showed.
The Council of Agriculture would receive NT$19.1 billion, including NT$18.4 billion in subsidies for fishers and NT$400 million to cover losses sustained by the seafood industry, it showed.
The duration of the budget for disease prevention has been extended, with the deadline moved from December to June next year, DGBAS Department of General Fund Director-General Chang Wei-ming (張惟明) said.
Subsidies for salaries in industries overseen by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications would be extended from the end of the third quarter to the end of the year, officials said.
The budget request is to be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review.
Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said that due to the budget request, a second extraordinary session seems inevitable.
The extraordinary session would likely begin after the Aug. 15 Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, Ker said.
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been