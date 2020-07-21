A failure in Taiwan-US relations cannot be tolerated, new Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said yesterday, adding that her work as the nation’s de facto ambassador to the US has the staunch backing of the Legislative Yuan USA Caucus (台美國會關係聯誼會).
Hsiao, who takes over the position from Stanley Kao (高碩泰), made the remarks at an inauguration ceremony for the 10th legislative session’s USA Caucus after being sworn in at the Presidential Office earlier in the day.
Hsiao, who was the caucus’ chairperson during the ninth legislative session, said that her experience as a lawmaker has prepared her for the immense responsibility she is undertaking, thanking her colleagues for supporting her work to improve Taiwan-US relations.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Parliamentary diplomacy has been an important part of Taiwan-US ties, she said, adding that the US Congress has many members who are strong supporters of Taiwan.
Bilateral exchanges between the two countries have become more important at a time when both are facing rapid changes in the international community, she said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created obstacles for lawmakers from the two sides to interact in person, Hsiao said that they can use videoconferencing to communicate with one another and organize exchange trips once the pandemic eases.
The difference between being a legislator and an ambassador is that the former is a matter of personal success or failure, but failure on a diplomat’s part regarding Taiwan-US relations could not be tolerated, she said.
Support from the lawmakers would help her handle the pressure that comes with her ambassadorial duties, she added.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), who serves on the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, was chosen as caucus chairman.
He said that 71 legislators across party lines had joined the caucus as of Sunday night, making it the largest legislative caucus.
Hsiao is the nation’s first female representative to the US and its first legislator-turned-ambassador, and her appointment shows that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recognizes the caucus’ contributions to the improvement of Taiwan-US relations, Lo said.
The caucus has temporarily suspended plans for an annual visit to the US due to the pandemic and the US presidential elections in November, he said.
“Should the pandemic ease next year, and after the US presidential election ends, the caucus can organize a trip to the US, whether it be to attend the inauguration of the new US president or visit congressional members,” he added.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信), one of the caucus’ three vice chairs, said Hsiao would be facing great challenges in her new position.
DPP Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) are the two other cochairs.
“I am happy to see that a stronger link has been established between Taiwan and the US in terms of security and politics in the past few years, but I hope that the collaboration could be extended into economic issues, including resuming negotiations over a trade and investment framework agreement and a free-trade agreement between the two countries. These are now on Hsiao’s shoulders,” Chen said.
American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) and American Chamber of Commerce Taipei chairman William Foreman also attended the inauguration ceremony.
The US’ Taiwan Relations Act was passed 41 years ago on a bipartisan basis by the US Senate and the US House of Representatives, Christensen said, adding that the act has been further supplemented by the Taiwan Travel Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act in the past two years.
“Together, these laws — even beyond their practical effects — are a potent symbol of the deep reservoir of support for Taiwan in the US Congress, and more broadly, among the American people they represent,” he added.
Christensen said that the Legislative Yuan USA Caucus embodies the goodwill of Taiwanese from all walks of life toward the US, which he has personally experienced over the decades.
The shared values between the US and Taiwan — a free and open democratic society, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, a common commitment to the value of diversity and competition, and a desire to contribute to global problem-solving — have acted as a guiding light for the bilateral relationship, enabling both countries to collaborate on various initiatives, he said.
The US-Taiwan partnership against the pandemic — from vaccine development, medical supply chains to expert exchanges — exemplifies the spirit of “real friends, real progress,” often used to describe the US-Taiwan relationship, Christensen said.
“This caucus can and will find new and creative ways, working together with your counterparts in the US Congress and across all segments of Taiwan society, to bring our relationship to new heights,” he said.
INJURED: Several KMT lawmakers fought their way through DPP members into the legislative chamber, while others lay on a driveway to block Chen Chu Scuffles broke out at the Legislative Yuan yesterday as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers again occupied the legislative chamber, stymieing a report by Control Yuan presidential nominee Chen Chu (陳菊) and a question-and-answer session. The KMT lawmakers showed up at the back door of the chamber at about 5am and tried to enter, but were stopped by several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who were guarding the door. Scuffles broke out as the KMT lawmakers tried to force their way through the door, injuring legislators on both sides. KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) tackled DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), while DPP Legislator Wu
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
‘BARBARIC INTIMIDATION’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China’s move, saying that weapons and upgrades are needed to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait China yesterday said that it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp, days after the US approved a potential US$620 million refurbishment package for missiles to Taiwan. The possible foreign military sale involves Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “strongly condemns” China’s gesture, describing it as “irrational clamor and barbaric intimidation.” Taiwan’s procurement of weapons and self-defense upgrades are necessary and legitimate for defending the nation’s sovereignty and democratic establishments, as well as peace in the Taiwan Strait, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. China’s ungrounded criticism cannot conceal its aggressive and
HAN KUANG DRILLS: The pilot and copilot of a Kiowa Warrior died while trying to make an emergency landing at a Hsinchu base. The rest of the fleet has been grounded This year’s Han Kuang military exercises were marred yesterday afternoon by the crash of an army helicopter at Hsinchu Air Force Base that killed the pilot and copilot. A Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior crashed at 3:28pm, the third crash of a Bell OH-58D in the past two years, although the first incident, in March 2018, and the second on May 10 did not result in any injuries or deaths. The helicopter had made a provisioning stop at the base and then left at 3:25pm to return to Longtan Air Force Base in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), Army Command Headquarters said. The pilot, Major