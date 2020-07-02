More than 20,000 people ordered government-issued stimulus vouchers in the first five minutes after they went on sale at 9am yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that by about 9:30am, more than 160,000 people had ordered the Triple Stimulus Vouchers, adding that although there were initial connection problems when the system launched, they were quickly resolved.
The vouchers, which can be used from July 15, are being issued to encourage spending to make up for poor consumption in the first five months of the year caused by COVID-19 fears.
Photo: CNA
Under the NT$50 billion (US$1.69 billion) program, which is not open to foreign residents unless they have a Taiwanese spouse, people pay NT$1,000 to receive NT$3,000 in vouchers.
The vouchers can be used to buy a wide range of goods and services, but come with several restrictions.
The initial ordering period is to run through Tuesday next week. Orders can be placed at convenience stores nationwide or on the Web site of the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Small and Medium Enterprise Administration at 3000.gov.tw.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
There is to be a second ordering round from Aug. 1 to 7.
People who order vouchers by Tuesday next week can pick them up at convenience stores from July 15 to July 31 by showing their National Health Insurance (NHI) card or national identification card.
People can also purchase them directly from post offices nationwide from July 15 to Dec. 31, by showing their NHI cards or other identity documents.
Another option is for people to register their credit card on the voucher program Web site. After they use their card to spend NT$3,000 at designated stores or outlets, they would receive a refund of NT$2,000.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) urged the central government to take action to prevent long lines forming outside post offices after July 15.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) said that the central government should stagger the distribution of the vouchers to avoid long lines in the summer heat.
People could purchase vouchers from post offices on different days, based on the last digits of their national identification card numbers, she said.
If elderly people were to wait in line for an hour, they could faint or risk heatstroke, she added.
As for underprivileged groups or people with disabilities who are unable to wait in line, the KMT said that NT$2,000 should be distributed directly to them.
To make it easier for office workers to purchase vouchers, Chunghwa Post associate manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said that the company plans to keep all of its 1,299 offices open on two Saturdays, July 18 and July 25.
A virtual map showing inventories of vouchers at post offices would be updated every two hours, Kuo added.
EXTRADITION DEAL? A former prosecutor said that the US Department of Justice might ask Taiwan to extradite the men in return for the US doing something in return The US won arrest warrants for three Taiwanese men — a former president of China-based Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co (福建晉華) and two engineers — charged with stealing secrets from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. The effort to apprehend the three men — former Fujian Jinhua president Stephen Chen (陳正坤), and Ho Chien-ting (何建廷) and Wang Yong-ming (王永銘), who work for Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) — is notable because they were charged in 2018 in the first case filed under the “China initiative” of US President Donald Trump’s administration targeting trade-secret theft, hacking and economic espionage. However, legal experts have said
There was a net reduction last year in the number of Taipei residents and this year is expected to set a 23-year high for population decline in the city, Ministry of the Interior statistics released yesterday showed. From January to last month, 18,861 more people moved out of Taipei than moved into the capital, an increase of 7,000 from the same period last year, the data showed. That is a 7.2 percent decrease in the city’s population since the start of the year, the biggest drop in both percentage and total number among all municipalities and counties nationwide, the data showed. The data
COUNCILS CLASH: The Mainland Affairs Council said a new office in Hong Kong is to assist people with issues related to investment, study and employment in Taiwan The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday denied an accusation by the Hong Kong-Taiwan Economic and Cultural Co-operation and Promotion Council that its Taiwanese counterpart in the territory was “interfering with Hong Kong’s internal affairs.” The Hong Kong council leveled the accusation after Taipei’s Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council this month announced it would establish a Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office to facilitate humanitarian aid for Hong Kongers. The new office is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday. The MAC yesterday asked the Hong Kong council to “not misinterpret” the government’s intentions. The two Taiwan-Hong Kong councils were established in 2010 to
IRRESPONSIBLE ATTITUDES? Some experts say the NHI system does not do enough to educate the public, or pay doctors to talk to patients, about healthy lifestyles While the life expectancy of Taiwanese newborns in 2018 reached 80.69 years, the number of years people spent in poor health hit a record high at 8.41 years, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed on Saturday. Healthy life expectancy is calculated by a person’s life expectancy minus the time they spend in ill health, such as the loss of mobility, disabilities and chronic disease, based on medical records and calculations about the years they live with disabilities. The number of years that Taiwanese spend in poor health is increasing slowly, but steadily, rising by 0.46 years, or five-and-a-half months, between 2012