Three to five tropical storms or typhoons are likely to affect Taiwan this summer, and would be formed near the nation due to the La Nina effect, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
Taiwan’s annual typhoon season runs from July to September.
Only two tropical storms have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean so far this year, fewer than the average of 4.3, Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.
About 21 to 25 tropical storms or typhoons would form from last month to December, three to five of which would affect the nation, bureau data showed.
“We estimate that the number of tropical storms or typhoons forming in the northwest Pacific would be between ‘normal’ to ‘less than normal’ this year, but the number of tropical storms or typhoons directly affecting the nation is likely to fall within the normal range,” Lu said.
The sea temperature in the east Pacific continues to decline, which contributes to La Nina, and warmer waters near Taiwan would facilitate the formation of tropical storms and typhoons, he said.
“In an El Nino year, tropical storms or typhoons tend to form farther from Taiwan. In a La Nina year, they form closer to the nation, which leaves us a shorter time to issue public warnings,” he said.
La Nina would also contribute to a hotter summer, with this month’s rainfall likely to be less than normal or normal, but next month and September would likely fall within the normal range, the bureau said.
This year’s plum rain season saw an average temperature of 28.2°C, higher than the climate average of 26.6°C, and breaking a record set in 1947, it said.
The highest temperatures in May recorded by observation stations in Taichung, on Kinmen and Matsu and at Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) broke historic records, the bureau said.
Taichung’s highest temperature that month was 36.9°C, recorded on May 10.
Ten weather stations recorded their highest June temperatures, such as Taipei, which reached 38.9°C, the highest since the observation station was established 124 years ago.
Aggregate rainfall in the plum rain season was 445.6 millimeters, which was about 80 to 90 percent of the climate average, the bureau said.
However, most of the rainfall occurred in the second half of May, when weather fronts were lingering over southern China, Taiwan and the waters south of Japan, it added.
EXTRADITION DEAL? A former prosecutor said that the US Department of Justice might ask Taiwan to extradite the men in return for the US doing something in return The US won arrest warrants for three Taiwanese men — a former president of China-based Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co (福建晉華) and two engineers — charged with stealing secrets from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. The effort to apprehend the three men — former Fujian Jinhua president Stephen Chen (陳正坤), and Ho Chien-ting (何建廷) and Wang Yong-ming (王永銘), who work for Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) — is notable because they were charged in 2018 in the first case filed under the “China initiative” of US President Donald Trump’s administration targeting trade-secret theft, hacking and economic espionage. However, legal experts have said
LOCAL TRANSMISSION? The student came to study in Taiwan in late February and 125 people who came into close contact with her have been put in home isolation A Japanese student in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Taiwan on Saturday last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, raising concern that it could be the first case of a local transmission since April 12. The student arrived in southern Taiwan in late February and 125 people who came into close contact with her have been put in home isolation, while 15 other people have been placed under self-health management, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. She has not been listed as a domestic case as
COUNCILS CLASH: The Mainland Affairs Council said a new office in Hong Kong is to assist people with issues related to investment, study and employment in Taiwan The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday denied an accusation by the Hong Kong-Taiwan Economic and Cultural Co-operation and Promotion Council that its Taiwanese counterpart in the territory was “interfering with Hong Kong’s internal affairs.” The Hong Kong council leveled the accusation after Taipei’s Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council this month announced it would establish a Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office in the territory to facilitate humanitarian aid for Hong Kongers. The new office is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday. The MAC yesterday asked the Hong Kong council to “not misinterpret” the government’s intentions. The two Taiwan-Hong Kong councils were established
There was a net reduction last year in the number of Taipei residents and this year is expected to set a 23-year high for population decline in the city, Ministry of the Interior statistics released yesterday showed. From January to last month, 18,861 more people moved out of Taipei than moved into the capital, an increase of 7,000 from the same period last year, the data showed. That is a 7.2 percent decrease in the city’s population since the start of the year, the biggest drop in both percentage and total number among all municipalities and counties nationwide, the data showed. The data