A slew of new measures and regulations are to come into effect on Wednesday, covering the Executive Yuan’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program, vehicle licensing, a Green Living campaign and an expansion of the food allergens required to be listed on labeling.
As of Wednesday, people can order their NT$3,000 vouchers online, and link their order to either their credit card or a mobile payment service.
A range of domestic travel subsidies would also be available until Oct. 1, with tour group members eligible for NT$700 per person per night at a hotel and NT$1,200 at a hotel on Kinmen, Matsu or Penghu, while independent travelers would receive NT$1,000 per night.
Taiwanese born after July 1, 2001, are eligible for free entry to amusement parks until Aug. 31, and Taiwan Tour Bus passengers on half-day or full-day trips would get “buy one, get one free” offers.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that drivers of all vehicles would be allowed to apply for license plates, examinations or other services at all motor vehicle offices nationwide, not just their local offices, while the age limit for professional drivers of large passenger vehicles is to be conditionally expanded to 68 years.
Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is to be licensed as food additive under the Application and Limitation of Food Additives (食品添加物使用範圍及限量暨規格標準) and the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法), the Food and Drug Administration said.
Mandatory food allergen labels would now cover 11 allergens: shellfish, mangoes, peanuts, cow or goat milk, eggs, nuts, sesame, gluten-containing grains, soybeans, fish and fish products, and sulfites, it said.
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is to launch a Green Living campaign to encourage people to eat at eco-friendly restaurants to earn “green points” that can be exchanged for discounts.
Stricter standards in the Drinking Water Quality Standards (飲用水水質標準) covering nickel, mercury, chloride, vinyl chloride, toluene and xylene take effect on Wednesday, the EPA added.
Businesses with more than 200 employees must implement a respiratory protection plan, the Ministry of Labor said.
